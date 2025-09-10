Home Mike Tyson’s new show ‘Return of the Mike’ to run at Hard Rock Casino hotels

Mike Tyson’s new show ‘Return of the Mike’ to run at Hard Rock Casino hotels

Mike Tyson in a suit and holding a microphone, with 'Return of the Mike' written in red writing next to him. Below the writing is the Hard Rock logo. Mike Tyson's new show 'Return of the Mike' to run at Hard Rock Casino hotels

The boxing legend Mike Tyson will be bringing his new live show ‘Return of the Mike’ to four Hard Rock Live venues across the country from this November.

The heavyweight boxing champion’s newest venture comes after his previous show ‘Undisputed Truth’ focused largely on his formative years and start of his career. Now, Return of the Mike is reported to go deeper into his life as he shares more about his battles with addiction and mental health.

In this show, he will also revisit his younger self and share wisdom, while reflecting candidly on his celebrated career.

“After Undisputed Truth, people kept asking when I’d return, and now it’s time — no holding back, no filter,” said Tyson in a press release.

“Hard Rock knows how to have a good time and bring people together for unforgettable nights, just like what we’re going to create with this tour. We’re going to have some fun, tell some truths, and remind everyone that I’m still swinging hard.”

Mike Tyson’s Hard Rock show will be taped for streaming service

The run of shows will begin in November and go through to January, with the first being at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford. Next up is the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, then the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood followed by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The performance at the Hollywood property will also be taped for an upcoming special that will go out to a ‘major global’ streaming platform in 2026.

“We’re excited to give Mike Tyson fans exclusive access to one of the greatest athletes in history, in his most honest and entertaining form,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming.

Ahead of the shows, the boxer will also star in Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook’s fall campaign called The Hard Rock Bet Party. He will be amongst other athletes in the project.

Featured Image: Via Hard Rock

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Sliver handcuffs on a prominent red background. South Korea repatriates casino crime suspects in .8B crackdown
South Korea repatriates casino crime suspects in $3.8B crackdown
Suswati Basu
Michigan Gaming and Control Board renews Detroit's three casino licenses. A photo of the current Michigan Gaming and Control Board (MGCB).
Michigan Gaming and Control Board renews Detroit’s three casino licenses
Suswati Basu
M Resort, Las Vegas
PENN Entertainment announces opening date for second hotel tower in Las Vegas
Rachael Davies
Michigan shuts down four unlicensed online casinos targeting state residents. Michigan Gaming Control Board logo on top of blurred image of casino table
Michigan shuts down four unlicensed online casinos targeting state residents
Suswati Basu
Image of Healdsburg, California, with logo of Caesars Entertainment on top. GLPI invests 5 million in tribal Caesars Republic Sonoma County resort
GLPI invests $225 million in tribal Caesars Republic Sonoma County resort
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting. Logo graphic showing "Stats Perform" on the left and "EstrelaBet" on the right, representing their new partnership, with a purple background.
Betting

EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting
Suswati Basu2 hours

EstrelaBet, a Brazilian gaming technology company, has signed a multi-year deal with Stats Perform, a leader in sports data and artificial intelligence. Through this partnership, EstrelaBet customers are expected to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software