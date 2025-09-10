Mike Tyson’s new show ‘Return of the Mike’ to run at Hard Rock Casino hotels

The boxing legend Mike Tyson will be bringing his new live show ‘Return of the Mike’ to four Hard Rock Live venues across the country from this November.

The heavyweight boxing champion’s newest venture comes after his previous show ‘Undisputed Truth’ focused largely on his formative years and start of his career. Now, Return of the Mike is reported to go deeper into his life as he shares more about his battles with addiction and mental health.

In this show, he will also revisit his younger self and share wisdom, while reflecting candidly on his celebrated career.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Return of the Mike at Hard Rock Live on Sunday, December 14! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/JDHgEg9l2t — Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (@HardRockHolly) September 9, 2025

“After Undisputed Truth, people kept asking when I’d return, and now it’s time — no holding back, no filter,” said Tyson in a press release.

“Hard Rock knows how to have a good time and bring people together for unforgettable nights, just like what we’re going to create with this tour. We’re going to have some fun, tell some truths, and remind everyone that I’m still swinging hard.”

Mike Tyson’s Hard Rock show will be taped for streaming service

The run of shows will begin in November and go through to January, with the first being at the Hard Rock Casino Rockford. Next up is the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, then the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood followed by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The performance at the Hollywood property will also be taped for an upcoming special that will go out to a ‘major global’ streaming platform in 2026.

“We’re excited to give Mike Tyson fans exclusive access to one of the greatest athletes in history, in his most honest and entertaining form,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming.

Ahead of the shows, the boxer will also star in Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook’s fall campaign called The Hard Rock Bet Party. He will be amongst other athletes in the project.

Featured Image: Via Hard Rock