Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale – here are some of the best-rated add-ons to buy

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale is upon us and this annual event has become increasingly popular with the sim’s 15 million pilots as a great way to pick up some new aircraft and scenery for your favorite sim at knockdown prices.

This year, if you are planning on picking up the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 when it finally releases in November you might be feeling wary about splashing any cash on add-ons for the current version. There are two reasons you shouldn’t be. The first is that Microsoft plans to continue supporting the 2020 iteration going forward – for a good while at least, as the use base is too large to ignore, and secondly, we are promised that the vast majority of add-ons will be compatible with the 2024 version, and if bought through the marketplace, it will hopefully just be a case of them appearing in there with the minimum of fuss.

But with over 2,600 items on sale, it’s easy not to have a clue where to get started, especially if you haven’t been waiting for a certain add–on to get a discount so we have done some of the work for you, and dig up some add-ons that will grace any flight simulator installation.

Best discounted add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator

To try and add some sense into things we sorted all the on-sale items into the ones with the best use recommendations and hand-picked a selection from there.

Don’t forget, if you are after a specific location or aircraft you can use the Search in the Special Offers section to see what kind of discount, if any, something has.

The sale started on 17th July and runs for 15 days, so you have until 1st August to make your mind up and snap up any bargains.

CH47D – Miltech Simulations

If you are looking to fly something different, and by that we mean a military helicopter, then the CH47D Troop and Cargo transporter, complete with its 4.8 star rating is a great choice as it is currently down 19% in price.

EGPH Edinburgh International Airport

If you want to add a new airport to the mix, then there are fewer more highly rated than Edinburgh International in Scotland which is rated at 4.9 and currently has 50% knocked off.

ZSPD Shanghai Pudong International Airport

Also virtually scoring a maximum rating is Shanghai’s International Airport, Pudong on the other side of the globe. It has 20% off, so you could purchase both airports and fly between them for a brand new route.

Concorde – DC Designs

How about the iconic British supersonic airliner, Concord which no longer takes to the real skies, but is perfectly safe to fly in the virtual ones? This unique bird was probably the most famous airliner in the world and now you can pick it up for a rather random 46% off.

F28 Professional – Just Flight

If you want to take your flying time more seriously then Just Flight’s F28 Professional-level jet simulation is a nice aircraft to learn and this high-fidelity offering is currently reduced by 30%, and as pro aircraft are usually the most expensive, that’s a decent saving.

There are so many more items in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale so be sure to set aside an hour and have a good browse around the Marketplace.