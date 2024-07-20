Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale – here are some of the best-rated add-ons to buy

Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale – here are some of the best-rated add-ons to buy

Flight Simulator Flight deck

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale is upon us and this annual event has become increasingly popular with the sim’s 15 million pilots as a great way to pick up some new aircraft and scenery for your favorite sim at knockdown prices.

This year, if you are planning on picking up the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 when it finally releases in November you might be feeling wary about splashing any cash on add-ons for the current version. There are two reasons you shouldn’t be. The first is that Microsoft plans to continue supporting the 2020 iteration going forward – for a good while at least, as the use base is too large to ignore, and secondly, we are promised that the vast majority of add-ons will be compatible with the 2024 version, and if bought through the marketplace, it will hopefully just be a case of them appearing in there with the minimum of fuss.

But with over 2,600 items on sale, it’s easy not to have a clue where to get started, especially if you haven’t been waiting for a certain add–on to get a discount so we have done some of the work for you, and dig up some add-ons that will grace any flight simulator installation.

Best discounted add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator

To try and add some sense into things we sorted all the on-sale items into the ones with the best use recommendations and hand-picked a selection from there.

Don’t forget, if you are after a specific location or aircraft you can use the Search in the Special Offers section to see what kind of discount, if any, something has.

The sale started on 17th July and runs for 15 days, so you have until 1st August to make your mind up and snap up any bargains.

CH47D – Miltech Simulations

If you are looking to fly something different, and by that we mean a military helicopter, then the CH47D Troop and Cargo transporter, complete with its 4.8 star rating is a great choice as it is currently down 19% in price.

EGPH Edinburgh International Airport

If you want to add a new airport to the mix, then there are fewer more highly rated than Edinburgh International in Scotland which is rated at 4.9 and currently has 50% knocked off.

ZSPD Shanghai Pudong International Airport

Also virtually scoring a maximum rating is Shanghai’s International Airport, Pudong on the other side of the globe. It has 20% off, so you could purchase both airports and fly between them for a brand new route.

Concorde – DC Designs

How about the iconic British supersonic airliner, Concord which no longer takes to the real skies, but is perfectly safe to fly in the virtual ones? This unique bird was probably the most famous airliner in the world and now you can pick it up for a rather random 46% off.

F28 Professional – Just Flight

If you want to take your flying time more seriously then Just Flight’s F28 Professional-level jet simulation is a nice aircraft to learn and this high-fidelity offering is currently reduced by 30%, and as pro aircraft are usually the most expensive, that’s a decent saving.

There are so many more items in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale so be sure to set aside an hour and have a good browse around the Marketplace.

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Flight Simulator Flight deck
Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale – here are some of the best-rated add-ons to buy
Paul McNally
key art for little nightmares 3 featuring protagonists low and alone
Little Nightmares 3 – everything we know so far
Ali Rees
The best Elden Ring rune farm
The best Elden Ring rune farms you can use to level fast
Ali Rees
lob pass college football 25
How to throw a Lob Pass in College Football 25
Jacob Woodward
Two Cosplayers pose for a fighting game photo
PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend 
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Cryptocurrency

Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Alvin Hemedez6 mins

A new wave of crypto projects is set to disrupt the market this year, offering investors a chance to grow their investment by 100x. This article highlights the best crypto...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.