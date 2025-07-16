Languagesx
MGM China drops HK$2 million lawsuit against Hong Kong actor

MGM China drops HK$2 million lawsuit against Hong Kong actor

A Hong Kong actor has settled his gambling debts with MGM China, in what’s described as a “rare” occurrence. The actor, Jacky Heung Cho, who has been featured in films since around 2006, has had any issues dropped after reportedly borrowing up to HK$2 million ($255,000), of which he owed the casino a large part of it, tallying HK$1.4 million.

MGM China had originally sued for that HK$1.4 million ($178,000), with the operator seeking payment and interest. According to MGM China, the debts have now all been settled, with the company speaking in the statement, saying:

“The matter involving Mr. Jacky Heung Cho arose from a credit guarantee he provided for a third party. Due to overdue payments not being made, MGM China subsequently initiated standard legal procedures to address the related matters.

“Recently, all payments have been fully settled, and the corresponding legal procedures have been terminated.

“[It is] not our usual practice to engage with media regarding our internal gaming operational administrative processes, but in view of the inconvenience and distress this incident has caused Mr Jacky Heung Cho, our company sincerely requests all inaccurate or speculative reporting be curbed.”

While Heung Cho has been involved in the Hong Kong film scene, according to local news outlets, he has since begun to appear in more variety shows, popular in the region.

Macau is China’s gambling hall

Gambling is effectively illegal in China, outside of Macau and other designated areas. The casino staff in the area have recently reported mental health challenges when it comes to working in the environment. Meanwhile, Macau itself has seen a massive boost to its economy in May thanks to Golden Week and a new casino opening its doors.

However, Macau has begun to crack down on illicit cottage industries, like illegal money exchanges, which some mainland Chinese citizens will take part in to avoid tax, among other things.

Joel Loynds
