Mfercoin Price Prediction: Key $0.05 Level For $mfer After MEXC Listing

Launched in late March on the Base blockchain, mfercoin, associated with the longstanding NFT project mfers, has been among the most trending Base meme coins in April.

As of April 12, two weeks post-launch, mfercoin has experienced significant price volatility, initially debuting at $0.19, peaking at $0.318, and subsequently settling at a current price of $0.05 amid a broader market downturn.

This price action has sparked interest in its future, prompting discussion on Mfercoin price predictions, especially considering its recent listing on MEXC exchange and Crypto.com.

Mfercoin Price History

In March, Sartoshi, the founder of the NFT project Mfers, launched mfercoin on the Base platform, adding vitality to the Mfer community and enhancing opportunities within the broader NFT landscape.

The introduction of mfercoin has been met with significant trading activity; as of today, the coin’s price stands at just under $0.05 with a spiking daily trading volume reaching $8 million. Despite a recent downturn of around 20% in the last seven days, the currency continues to draw attention.

Mfercoin has a market cap of $50 million and is currently trending #7 on DEXTools’ ranking of Base chain coins.

$mfer Price Prediction

On the four-hour chart, the mfercoin price has established pivotal levels that could indicate future movements. The key pivot point is at $0.0590, currently capping the recent price action.

Regarding resistance levels, Mfercoin faces another resistance at $0.081. Surpassing this could pave the way to the next resistance at $0.10, and potentially up to $0.12 if momentum continues.

Conversely, the immediate support lies at $0.044, with further support at $0.027. Loss of these levels could intensify selling pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47, suggesting that Mfercoin is neither overbought nor oversold at this stage.

Additionally, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is currently at $0.059, just above the immediate resistance, indicating a potential ceiling for the price.

If Mfercoin breaks above the $0.081 resistance level, Mfercoin bulls may target $0.10 with a possible extension towards the $0.122 mark.

Conclusion: The outlook for Mfercoin remains bullish above $0.0590. However, any break below this critical support could lead to a sharp downturn in its market value.

