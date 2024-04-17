Languagesx
Mfercoin Price Prediction: Key $0.05 Level For $mfer After MEXC Listing

Mfercoin

Launched in late March on the Base blockchain, mfercoin, associated with the longstanding NFT project mfers, has been among the most trending Base meme coins in April.

As of April 12, two weeks post-launch, mfercoin has experienced significant price volatility, initially debuting at $0.19, peaking at $0.318, and subsequently settling at a current price of $0.05 amid a broader market downturn.

This price action has sparked interest in its future, prompting discussion on Mfercoin price predictions, especially considering its recent listing on MEXC exchange and Crypto.com.

Mfercoin Price History

In March, Sartoshi, the founder of the NFT project Mfers, launched mfercoin on the Base platform, adding vitality to the Mfer community and enhancing opportunities within the broader NFT landscape.

The introduction of mfercoin has been met with significant trading activity; as of today, the coin’s price stands at just under $0.05 with a spiking daily trading volume reaching $8 million. Despite a recent downturn of around 20% in the last seven days, the currency continues to draw attention.

Mfercoin has a market cap of $50 million and is currently trending #7 on DEXTools’ ranking of Base chain coins.

$mfer Price Prediction

On the four-hour chart, the mfercoin price has established pivotal levels that could indicate future movements. The key pivot point is at $0.0590, currently capping the recent price action.

  • Regarding resistance levels, Mfercoin faces another resistance at $0.081. Surpassing this could pave the way to the next resistance at $0.10, and potentially up to $0.12 if momentum continues.
  • Conversely, the immediate support lies at $0.044, with further support at $0.027. Loss of these levels could intensify selling pressure.
Mfercoin Price Chart - Source: Tradingview
Mfercoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47, suggesting that Mfercoin is neither overbought nor oversold at this stage.
  • Additionally, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is currently at $0.059, just above the immediate resistance, indicating a potential ceiling for the price.

If Mfercoin breaks above the $0.081 resistance level, Mfercoin bulls may target $0.10 with a possible extension towards the $0.122 mark.

Conclusion: The outlook for Mfercoin remains bullish above $0.0590. However, any break below this critical support could lead to a sharp downturn in its market value.

If you are looking for more details about MFERCOIN, you can refer to various resources including the official Twitter account, the project’s website, and its whitepaper.

Building on the momentum of new meme coins on the Base chain, investors might also consider exploring Dogeverse, currently on presale and poised to expand across six chains.

Dogeverse Set To Launch on Base Chain

Dogeverse is carving a niche in the meme coin landscape by launching on multiple blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and soon expanding to Solana, Base, and Avalanche. This strategic move offers investors diverse blockchain access and new opportunities.

  • The Dogeverse presale has successfully raised nearly $6 million, now approaching its soft cap of $8.83 million.
  • With the current price set at $0.000296, an imminent price increase is scheduled in just over a day.

Dogeverse

Dogeverse aims to pioneer the trend of multi-chain meme coins, merging the iconic appeal of Doge with enhanced blockchain functionality.

For further details on Dogeverse, check out their Twitter and Telegram for the latest updates and community discussions.

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Arslan Butt
Editor

Arslan Butt graduated from the University of Gujrat with an MBA in Finance and interned at the National Bank of Pakistan, before going on to work as a research analyst at FX Leaders, Harvest Topworth International and NatureForex. With a passion for trading education, Arslan now hosts live webinars, a YouTube channel, and covers daily cryptocurrency market analysis here at ReadWrite. Arslan also has a number of publications in business journals including the IOSR and IRMBR.

