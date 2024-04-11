New Meme Coin ‘Dogeverse’ Launches Crypto Presale, Raises $1.5 Million In 72 Hours

A new meme coin ‘Dogeverse’ announced the launch of its presale on April 8th, raising over $1,500,000 at thedogeverse.com in just three days.

Dogeverse token centers around a character named Cosmo, an anthropomorphic dog with the unique ability to “hop” between blockchain networks. This cross-chain motif serves as the foundation for Dogeverse’s multi-blockchain vision.

What Is Dogeverse?

Based on what we’ve seen so far with Dogeverse, this is not a typical one-off meme coin project.

While paying homage to the original meme coin that started it all, Dogecoin – although not affiliated with DOGE – $DOGEVERSE aims to bring additional utility and innovation to the meme coin space.

Its key differentiator is that it is the ‘world’s first multichain meme token’. As outlined in Dogeverse’s whitepaper, the project will exist natively on six of the most popular blockchains: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.

Investors can already buy Dogeverse tokens on the project website using Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Avalanche, with the Base and Solana options set to be added later this week.

The narrative of Dogeverse centers around Cosmo the Doge, who has the ability to jump between different crypto chains. This character symbolizes the unity and creativity within the Doge community, allowing $DOGEVERSE token holders to freely traverse various crypto chains.

The multichain framework is a key aspect of the project, as it aims to unite the crypto meme community and enhance the utility of meme tokens across different platforms.

Source – thedogeverse.com

The $DOGEVERSE token is minted on Ethereum and can be claimed, stored, and traded on Solana, BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, or Avalanche using Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology.

This feature adds versatility and accessibility to the token, potentially appealing to a broader audience of meme crypto enthusiasts.

Dogeverse Crypto Presale Details

The new meme coin has a total supply of 200 billion tokens, distributed as follows:

Presale: 15% (30 billion tokens)

Staking: 10% (20 billion tokens)

Project Funds: 25% (50 billion tokens)

Liquidity: 10% (20 billion tokens)

Marketing: 25% (50 billion tokens)

Ecosystem: 10% (20 billion tokens)

Exchanges: 5% (10 billion tokens)

The Dogeverse presale launched on April 8th and raised over $1.5 million in 72 hours, with each $DOGEVERSE token currently priced at $0.000291, although this exchange rate will increase incrementally as the presale progresses.

The Dogeverse presale has a soft cap of $8,835,000 and a hard cap of $17,002,500.

Early stakers can also earn a several hundred percent APY at the time of writing, currently at just over 600% with a dynamic rewards rate that is adjusted as more stakers enter the pool.

Conclusion

Dogeverse delivers a playful meme coin concept fused with multi-network ambitions. With a growing interest in the new meme coin across social media since the launch of its presale, the project shows a potential for broad appeal amongst crypto communities seeking fun and function across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Upcoming integrations on networks like Solana could further fuel interest and adoption of $DOGEVERSE as the market prepares for the upcoming BTC halving in April.

