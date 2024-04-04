Meta to pay Threads creators for engaging content based on performance

Meta has decided to experiment with a bonus payment initiative for creators who provide engaging content on Threads, its rival app to Elon Musk’s X.

An invite-only program will contact eligible users with a pop-up notification with Instagram’s help centre detailing further information on how this venture will work.

Creators may be able to earn a cash reward “based on the performance of your Threads posts and based on the number of posts you create. For example, you may need to create a certain amount of posts to earn a bonus amount per post.”

The site also outlined how Threads posts with “less than 2,500 eligible views” will not qualify for payouts.

At present, there is no indication of how long the program will operate but it is another signal that Meta is backing Threads as it strives to compete with X.

Amid uncertainty about Elon Musk’s social media app last year and premature reports of its demise, Threads burst onto the online scene when it launched in July. Since then, its growth hasn’t quite been a game changer but there have been steady gains in recent months.

Zuckerberg “optimistic” for Threads to thrive with creator pay

Threads is currently top of the charts in the Apple App Store which shows people are gravitating towards it as reflected by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He detailed during the company’s Q4 earnings call how Meta enjoyed more than 130 million monthly active users in February.

“I’m optimistic that we can keep the pace of improvements and growth going and show that a friendly discussion-oriented app can be as widely used as the most popular social apps,” opined Zuckerberg during the call.

In contrast, X is currently ranked at number 26 in the Apple App Store whilst analysts have indicated the number of daily users on the platform is falling, more than a year after Elon Musk acquired the social media brand.

As of February this year, X had 27 million daily active users of its mobile app in the United States, a reduction of 18% from the previous 12 months, found research from Sensor Tower, a San Francisco-based market intelligence company.

Image credit: Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash