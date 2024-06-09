Meme Coin Alert: Fight Night Presale Launches on June 3rd With the Power of Legendary Fighters

FightNight (FNIO) is the latest entrant into the meme coin realm. The coin’s presale is also launching on June 3rd. This meme coin stands out primarily because of the inclusion of boxing legends and strong community engagement. Let us look deeper into what makes FNIO stand out.

Celebrating Legendary Fighters

FightNight.io is a tribute to boxers Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. Tyson is a pixel game enthusiast who gets struck by lightning. He is then transported to a pixel world, where he meets Muhammad Ali. Ali gives him magic gloves to battle the evil Jake and his gang.

One of the main features of FNIO is the story line. The meme coin includes celebrities and boxers like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, as well as influencers like Jake Paul, who are part of the project. The involvement of such big names makes FNIO a standout in the crowded meme coin market.

Innovative Features

Web3-Based Retro Boxing Mining Game

The key feature of the FNIO meme coin is the retro boxing mining game. Players can take the form of Tyson and take part in intense boxing matches. Every action is recorded on-chain. Once players progress, they earn $FNIO tokens.

Staking and Rewards

FNIO offers a unique staking mechanism. By staking their $FNIO tokens, holders can enhance their in-game abilities and earn additional rewards. This staking feature keeps players engaged. Additionally, it also helps the ecosystem’s stability and growth. The dual-layer reward system ensures that participants remain motivated.

Online Casino and Webtoon Saga

In addition to gaming, FNIO features a Web3-based online casino platform and an engaging webtoon saga. The casino games offer unique animations and special features. Meanwhile, the webtoon series on Webtoons.com follows Tyson’s journey. It also provides a great storytelling experience that keeps readers hooked.

Tokenomics and Presale Details

Total Supply and Allocation

FNIO has a total supply of 200 billion tokens, with a well-structured allocation plan:

Private Sale: 2% (4 billion tokens)

Presale: 24% (48 billion tokens)

Staking: 24% (48 billion tokens)

Marketing: 10% (20 billion tokens)

Listing and Liquidity: 10% (20 billion tokens)

Development: 12% (24 billion tokens)

Project Fund: 15% (30 billion tokens)

Donation: 3% (6 billion tokens)

ICO Details

The ICO will happen from June 1, 2024, to July 30, 2024. Tokens are valued at $0.0009 each. USDT, ETH, and BNB are the accepted presale currencies. The soft cap is set at 48 billion tokens. The hard cap is set at 96 billion tokens.

Roadmap and Future Prospects

Phase 1: Vision and Foundation

The first stage focuses on building a strong team, securing celebrity endorsements, and crafting an engaging storyline.

Phase 2: Launch and Pre-Sale

The project will launch their official website and smart contracts. This will be followed by large-scale advertising campaigns.

Phase 3: Technological Advancements and Exchange Listings

FNIO plans to launch its Web3-based game, AI platform, and webtoon series. The project also plans to launch on tier-1 exchanges.

Phase 4: Growth and Stabilization

The final phase focuses on user and community growth, offline business integration, and innovation. FNIO aims to reach 1 million active users and achieve major milestones in community engagement and financial expansion.

FightNight.io (FNIO) is an entire ecosystem that combines entertainment, technology, and social influence. It has a unique storyline, celebrity endorsements, innovative features, and strong community emphasis.

With all these key features, FNIO is ready to have a huge effect on the cryptocurrency world. The presale on June 3rd provides an excellent opportunity to be a part of this meme coin’s journey.

