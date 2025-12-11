Home Matchbook: prediction market is launching in UK as ‘road test’ before US

Matchbook: prediction market is launching in UK as ‘road test’ before US

White background with Matchbook logo in the middle (red circle, with M in the middle in white). Matchbook: prediction market is launching in UK as 'road test' before US

A prediction market will soon be entering the UK as sports betting exchange Matchbook says its technology debut in January will be a ‘road test’ ahead of potential United States entry.

The company, which is majority-owned by professional gambler Zeljko Ranogajec, is also seeking to obtain US regulatory approval which is expected to be gained as early as March. If this comes to fruition, it means the prediction market leaders Polymarket and Kalshi will have further competition. This comes after sportsbook operators FanDuel and Fanatics have recently entered the industry too.

Over in the UK, Matchbook will launch the product under its current license with the UK Gambling Commission. The focus will be on sport and it’ll also introduce a prediction market as a white-label provider for easyBet.

The company confirmed to ReadWrite that Matchbook is working on a UK facing Predictions Market product which will be live in January 2026.

The firm’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jesse May, told us: “The buzz around prediction markets in the US has been undeniable—it’s proving to be one of the most engaging and data-rich forms of trading available.

“Matchbook’s platform is designed to provide best-in-class liquidity and a low-commission structure, making it attractive for both experienced financial traders and seasoned betting enthusiasts.

“Prediction Markets are a fantastic way of presenting our market-leading pricing to customers in a more understandable user interface; all powered by the strength of the Matchbook betting exchange engine.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, the interim chief executive officer Ronan McDonagh added: “It’s not new in the sense that it works on the same engine as an exchange.

“It should be more understandable, so I think we’re hopeful that it captures a new audience or it intrigues people to have a look.”

Matchbook will launch prediction market-style exchange in January in UK

The company already offers a betting exchange, but this introduction will see the display of contracts change from the usual fractional odds to a percentage probability for ‘yes’ or ‘no’ outcomes.

Matchbook has been operating as a sports exchange for around 20 years and while the UK has plenty of betting platforms, it doesn’t have Polymarket and Kalshi as these aren’t able to be used across the pond.

Speaking on a potential US entry, McDonagh expanded on the brand which has less brand recognition in the States: “We’re not sentimental about going in as Matchbook.

“We’ve been in the exchange business so long and we’ve got a really strong tech platform. We’ve got strong market making partners, liquidity and a great product. We’ll be able to complete on day one in the US.”

UPDATE: Comments from Matchbook added on December 12, 2025.

Featured Image: Via Matchbook Facebook photo

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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