Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Mastercard’s new ‘Crypto Credential’ service aims to simplify crypto transfers

Mastercard’s new ‘Crypto Credential’ service aims to simplify crypto transfers

A sleek, modern Mastercard credit card with a holographic design featuring cryptocurrency symbols like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, set against a futuristic, digital background.

Mastercard has unveiled its new “Crypto Credential” service, which aims to simplify peer-to-peer crypto transfers by replacing addresses with simple aliases.

The service announced in a May 29 press release, was already launched and allows the users of participating crypto exchanges to send and receive digital assets using a user-friendly alias. This is supposedly a less confusing alternative to the lengthy and complex alphanumerical blockchain addresses that are difficult to distinguish from one another. The company wrote in a tweet:

Mastercard Crypto Credential has gone live with its first peer-to-peer transactions! This solution not only replaces complex wallet addresses with user-friendly aliases, but also makes sending #blockchain transactions secure, transparent and accessible.

The approach

The Crypto Credential service verifies users and assigns them an alias. When users send their cryptocurrency, the software checks the validity of the alias and ensures protocol compatibility before sending the assets.

If the recipient’s address is incompatible with the assets being sent, the transaction will not be processed. This would prevent the loss of funds due to user error — a common occurrence in the crypto space. The aliases could also protect against address poisoning scams, where attackers deceive wallet users into sending coins to a similar-looking address.

As ReadWrite reported earlier this month, a cryptocurrency trader has recently fallen victim to a sophisticated “address poisoning” scam, resulting in the loss of tens of millions of dollars. This kind of scam sees scammers create fake accounts that mimic the last and first characters of a victim’s address.

Due to their confusing and long nature, it is common practice to only check the first and last few characters of an address before sending assets. So by interacting with the victim with similar addresses, the victim is likely to send to one of those addresses by mistake.

Currently, the Crypto Credential service is available at Bit2Me, Lirium, and Mercado Bitcoin exchanges — with a notable lack of adoption by top exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. The service will soon roll out in Brazil, Chile, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Uruguay, with more European countries to be added in the future. Martin Kopacz, chief operating officer of Lirium, said:

With Mastercard Crypto Credential, we can ensure the traceability of all blockchain transactions with a higher level of compliance, while also providing an exceptional user experience.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A sleek, modern Mastercard credit card with a holographic design featuring cryptocurrency symbols like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, set against a futuristic, digital background.
Mastercard’s new ‘Crypto Credential’ service aims to simplify crypto transfers
Radek Zielinski
A conceptual illustration featuring a handshake between two hands, one made of flesh and the other composed of various cryptocurrency symbols, set against a backdrop of the American flag and the White House.
Joe Biden campaign engages with crypto industry ahead of US election
Radek Zielinski
Pepe Price Prediction - Can The Top 3 Meme Coin Flip Shiba Inu?
Pepe Price Prediction – Can The Top 3 Meme Coin Flip Shiba Inu?
Petar Jovanović
A gavel and a stack of legal documents on a wooden desk, with the SEC logo and a cracked piggy bank in the background, representing the court's decision against the SEC and the financial implications.
Judge orders SEC to pay crypto firm Debt Box’s legal fees
Radek Zielinski
A 3D rendering of a Bitcoin symbol in a sleek, modern style, with the BlackRock logo subtly integrated into the design. The Bitcoin symbol is positioned in the center of the image, with a graph in the background displaying a sharp upward trend, representing the recent surge in Bitcoin's price and the success of BlackRock's IBIT.
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF overtakes Grayscale’s GBTC
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A sleek, modern Mastercard credit card with a holographic design featuring cryptocurrency symbols like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, set against a futuristic, digital background.
Cryptocurrency

Mastercard's new 'Crypto Credential' service aims to simplify crypto transfers
Radek Zielinski7 seconds

Mastercard has unveiled its new "Crypto Credential" service, which aims to simplify peer-to-peer crypto transfers by replacing addresses with simple aliases. The service announced in a May 29 press release,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.