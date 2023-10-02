Mark Zuckerberg in the Metaverse: fantastic or frightening?

You may want to watch the interview between Lex Fridman and Mark Zuckerberg in the Metaverse — is it fantastic or frightening? I literally couldn’t decide — maybe you can. At first, it was thrilling to see and experience the unimaginable, exciting technology, but contemplating the uses for which this technology will march forth in society is daunting. Take a look and see what you think.

Look at how the avatar is set up — the words that must be used and said by the person setting up an account with their avatar. Remember that forever, someone can stick your face up in the news or on social media, and no one will be able to tell the difference. For the interview, both Fridman and Zuckerberg use high-def, realistic avatars for the interchange.

Some say Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook) has crossed a line. That’s the point and the name game with Zuckerberg/Facebook/ Meta. Has this new reveal crossed a line? Can this be stopped? The likely answer is likely — no, no, and heck no (with stronger verbiage).

The entire interaction shows how advanced technology has become and how it is shaping all communication that occurs online. Business Today said the whole thing was “Pretty Wild” and that Fridman expressed amazement at the realism of the metaverse. The US Sun said that it “Shocks the world with eerie first interview.” Reddit, in the usual Reddit fashion, merely says that it will be “Kind of interesting to see the public react to the interview.”

The Verge reported that user growth is slower than ever, revenue is declining for the first time, and that Meta’s stock price has fallen 60 percent — just this year. The Verge interview with Alex Heath and Nilay Patel reported, “Zuckerberg acknowledged that the long-term nature of his metaverse bet — he doesn’t expect it to make meaningful money for several more years — “sets up for a trough of disillusionment.”

Zuckerberg indicated to The Verge that he “still sees VR and AR headsets as the next major computing platform and he wants to be the one driving that shift.”

The first interview in the metaverse tends to show that this metaverse interview was already in the works and that his Meta Quest Pro, mixed reality (sitting at a hefty $1,499 U.S.) was all part of the metaverse interview plans.

