Marc Cuban's crypto wallet awakens with NFT sales

Marc Cuban’s crypto wallet awakens with NFT sales

Marc Cuban's digital wallet, stylized as a futuristic briefcase, spilling out colorful NFT artworks against a backdrop of rising cryptocurrency graphs

After nearly two years of inactivity, a crypto wallet associated with billionaire Marc Cuban has resumed selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Mark Cuban is a major personality in the NFT space, which is further exacerbates the gravity of him selling.

On June 23, the wallet identified by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain “markcuban.eth” began offloading various NFTs, including EulerBeats Genesis, DeepBlack, Pudgy Penguins, and Wrapped MoonCats. The wallet’s previous transaction occurred on January 13, 2022, when a Roc Aero Pitch Deck NFT was sold for $33.73.

Over the past two days, Cuban’s wallet has sold 14 NFTs, totaling approximately $38,533. The most valuable sale was Pudgy Penguin #6239, listed at 9.06 Wrapped Ether (WETH), equivalent to $30,578. Other NFTs sold ranged from $22 to $1,800 in value.

High-value sales potential

Two additional high-value NFTs remain listed in the wallet. A Hashtag NFT #MFFL is priced at 15 Ether (ETH), worth over $50,000, while a BibleNFT piece titled Deuteronomy 25:4 is listed for 5 ETH (about $16,000). If sold, these transactions would push the wallet’s total sales beyond $100,000.

Interestingly, this NFT sell-off coincides with a recent security breach reported by Cuban. On June 23, the 65-year-old investor claimed his Gmail account was compromised following a fraudulent call. Cuban warned his followers about potential unauthorized emails from his account. Two days later, he announced the successful recovery of his account, thanking Google’s team publicly.

While the NFT sales occurred on the same day as the reported hack, it remains unclear whether the two events are connected. This isn’t the first time Cuban’s crypto assets have faced security issues.

Who is Mark Cuban?

Mark Cuban is a prominent American entrepreneur, investor, and media proprietor. Born in 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cuban rose to prominence in the business world during the dot-com boom of the late 1990s. He co-founded Broadcast.com, an internet radio company, which was later acquired by Yahoo! for $5.7 billion in 1999.

Following his success with Broadcast.com, Cuban has diversified his investments and business interests. He is the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, which he purchased in 2000, and has since transformed the team into a successful franchise. Cuban is also known for his role as one of the “shark” investors on the popular TV show “Shark Tank,” where he evaluates and invests in startup companies.

Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

