Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home AI’s role in politics is under debate as manipulated video of Kamala Harris goes viral

AI’s role in politics is under debate as manipulated video of Kamala Harris goes viral

Black and white headshot of Elon Musk's side profile on a background of white with stylised, smokey blue and black lines going across

With artificial intelligence advancing, experts have long warned about the consequences of the technology when used incorrectly. Now, more concerns have been raised after a manipulated AI video mimicking the voice of Vice President Kamala Harris has been shared.

The video is laden with ‘Harris for President’ branding and even includes some real clips from the past. A voice-over audio has been added which impersonates the Vice President and claims she’s a ‘diversity hire’ and doesn’t know ‘the first thing about running the county.’

The voice in the video says: “I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed his senility at the debate. Thanks, Joe.”

“I was selected because I’m the ultimate diversity hire, I’m both a woman and a person of color. So if you criticize anything I say you’re both sexist and racist.”

The almost two minute long video was created by a YouTuber who goes by the name ‘Mr Reagan.’ It has since racked up 6.9 million views on X and has been watched by almost 200,000 people on YouTube.

Elon Musk weighs in on AI videos as governor speak out

The AI video has gained major attention since it was published and even caught the eye of technology billionaire Elon Musk who shared it on his X (formerly Twitter) profile. He didn’t explicitly mention it being doctored.

In response to the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who also took to X to say ‘manipulating a voice in an ‘ad’ like this one should be illegal,’ Elon hit back.

“I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznuts, and he said parody is legal in America.”

A Harris campaign spokesperson, known as Mia Ehrenberg, said in an email to The Associated Press: “We believe the American people want the real freedom, opportunity and security Vice President Harris is offering; not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.”

Featured Image:Via Midjourney

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A futuristic shot of Apple headquarters with a large, glowing digital timer displayed on the iconic main building. The building itself is made of glass and steel, with a sleek, minimalistic design. The timer, counting down from an hour, is displayed prominently in the center. The background shows a bustling city with numerous Apple logos scattered across the skyline, emphasizing the company's impact on the urban landscape.
Apple’s AI features face delays, rumors suggest launch will be in October
Sophie Atkinson
Black and white headshot of Elon Musk's side profile on a background of white with stylised, smokey blue and black lines going across
AI’s role in politics is under debate as manipulated video of Kamala Harris goes viral
Sophie Atkinson
A guide to Grok 2 including how to use, release date, and features. A promotional image featuring a smiling Elon Musk, dressed in a dark suit with an open-collar white shirt. Behind him, there is a large white numeral "2" overlaid with teal-colored network nodes and connecting lines, symbolizing connectivity or network technology. The overall design likely suggests advancements or new features related to the number "2," possibly indicating a second version of a tech product or initiative associated with Elon Musk.
A guide to Grok 2 including how to use, release date, and features
Suswati Basu
AI image to depict disconnect between bosses and workers on expectations of AI in the workplace.
Does AI increase productivity at work? New study suggests otherwise
Graeme Hanna
A striking and futuristic poster featuring a lone AI chatbot standing in the barren wasteland. The chatbot has a metallic humanoid form with glowing neon eyes and a holographic display for a face. It's surrounded by dilapidated buildings and abandoned vehicles, with a bleak and deserted atmosphere. The sky is a dark, stormy gray, and the ground is covered with rusted debris. The overall mood of the image is dystopian and post-apocalyptic, with a sense of loneliness and mystery., poster
AI ‘inbreeding’ among chatbots like ChatGPT could lead to its demise
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A futuristic shot of Apple headquarters with a large, glowing digital timer displayed on the iconic main building. The building itself is made of glass and steel, with a sleek, minimalistic design. The timer, counting down from an hour, is displayed prominently in the center. The background shows a bustling city with numerous Apple logos scattered across the skyline, emphasizing the company's impact on the urban landscape.
AI

Apple's AI features face delays, rumors suggest launch will be in October
Sophie Atkinson30 mins

Apple’s new AI features will miss the initial launch of the iPhone and iPad software overhauls and will arrive later than planned. On Sunday (July 28), Bloomberg reported that the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.