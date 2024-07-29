AI’s role in politics is under debate as manipulated video of Kamala Harris goes viral

With artificial intelligence advancing, experts have long warned about the consequences of the technology when used incorrectly. Now, more concerns have been raised after a manipulated AI video mimicking the voice of Vice President Kamala Harris has been shared.

The video is laden with ‘Harris for President’ branding and even includes some real clips from the past. A voice-over audio has been added which impersonates the Vice President and claims she’s a ‘diversity hire’ and doesn’t know ‘the first thing about running the county.’

The voice in the video says: “I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed his senility at the debate. Thanks, Joe.”

“I was selected because I’m the ultimate diversity hire, I’m both a woman and a person of color. So if you criticize anything I say you’re both sexist and racist.”

The almost two minute long video was created by a YouTuber who goes by the name ‘Mr Reagan.’ It has since racked up 6.9 million views on X and has been watched by almost 200,000 people on YouTube.

Elon Musk weighs in on AI videos as governor speak out

The AI video has gained major attention since it was published and even caught the eye of technology billionaire Elon Musk who shared it on his X (formerly Twitter) profile. He didn’t explicitly mention it being doctored.

In response to the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who also took to X to say ‘manipulating a voice in an ‘ad’ like this one should be illegal,’ Elon hit back.

“I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznuts, and he said parody is legal in America.”

I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/OCBewC3XYD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

A Harris campaign spokesperson, known as Mia Ehrenberg, said in an email to The Associated Press: “We believe the American people want the real freedom, opportunity and security Vice President Harris is offering; not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.”

Featured Image:Via Midjourney