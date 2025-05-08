Lottery couriers get temporary out from Texas ban

After what looked to be a decisive vote on banning lottery couriers in Texas, the major change has been put on hold. A judge in Travis County temporarily prevented the state from enacting its new ruling on couriers.

Lottery couriers in the US allow players to purchase tickets through apps or websites. The third party handles everything, including sending winnings, but has been abused in recent years.

This happened in Texas in 2023. A man based in Malta was able to buy up every possible number combination and abscond with the $95 million jackpot. It was also alleged that this act was backed by others outside the US. In 2025, another $83.5 million jackpot was won, all done through a courier.

The Texas Lottery Commission had voted to change its policy, banning courier services in the state. Lotto.com, one of the largest courier services, had filed to sue the Commission, and has now been backed by the Travis County judge through the temporary restraining order.

According to Judge Sherine Thomas, this was done because companies like Lotto.com would “suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief.”

Texas lottery couriers respond to ban relief

Speaking to FOX 7 Austin, the Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers said:

“By granting Lotto.com’s request for injunctive relief, the Court affirmed that Lotto.com’s legal challenge of the Texas Lottery Commission’s attempted courier ban will likely prevail on the merits of its claims.

“For years, the TLC provided lottery couriers with the authorization, equipment, and guidance they needed to operate, only for the agency to abruptly reverse course in February and overstep its authority by calling for their elimination.

“Members of the CTLC are eager to work with policymakers to establish a regulatory framework that protects the integrity of the Texas Lottery while also allowing millions of courier customers to continue to safely and conveniently order lottery tickets.”

