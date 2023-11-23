Lenovo announces recall of USB-C power banks over fire concerns

Lenovo has announced a recall for its Go USB-C Laptop Power Banks due to fire risks. This action follows a report of a power bank catching fire, causing property damage but no injuries. The recall is detailed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Affected devices

Check for specific part and model numbers. Users should look for part number 40ALLG2WWW and model number PBLG2W on their device’s label. The recall specifically targets units manufactured between January and June 2022.

Cause of the hazard

Loose internal screws pose a fire risk. These screws can fall and short-circuit the 20,000 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery, leading to overheating and potential fire hazards.

Lenovo’s recall and response

Free replacements and disposal instructions are offered. Consumers with affected power banks should immediately stop using them and contact Lenovo for a replacement. The company provides a contact number and a web form for assistance. Proper disposal instructions for the lithium-ion batteries are also provided, in line with local and state regulations.

Around 2,850 units were sold in the U.S., and 507 in Canada. Priced at approximately $100, these power banks are part of a larger issue concerning the safety of electronic devices with lithium-ion batteries. Lenovo has previously recalled ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops and AC power cables due to fire risks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission urges immediate action for owners of affected devices. This recall underscores the importance of safety in electronic devices, especially those with lithium-ion batteries. Lenovo’s proactive measures aim to prevent further incidents and ensure consumer safety.