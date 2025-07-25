KSA warns three operators for breaching anti-money laundering and terror financing rules

The Dutch gambling regulator (Kansspelautoriteit, KSA) has warned three licensed operators over their responsibilities around the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act, known as WWFT.

A probe by the Netherlands authority, indicated that the three companies were not fully complying in line with expectations placed on them.

The KSA makes it clear to licensed operators that they must ensure that approved online casinos are not used for any criminal purposes. As part of this responsibility, gambling platforms must carry out the relevant customer checks and monitor player transactions, with any suspicious activity to be immediately reported to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

As part of the investigation into three unnamed providers, the Dutch gambling authority requested specific files from the companies relating to player details and risk assessments.

During this process, breaches were uncovered by the KSA with strict warnings given to those involved. They were also given clear instructions on how to proceed, including a reminder of their expectations, as underpinned by the gambling licenses that allow them to operate.

The orders to comply with the WWFT Act came with a warning that if any further violations are found, then the KSA has the right to issue a significant fine or another penalty.

KSA remains an active and vigilant regulator of the Dutch market

As part of its decision not to name the companies or fully detail the guidance issued, the KSA acknowledged that there is scope for improvement across the industry on this issue.

Back in September 2023, the Dutch authority issued an official notice to the parent company of Kansino and BetCity, after it was found to have failed to check the source of funds on specific player accounts, as well as not carrying out appropriate player risk classifications.

That came after a general warning was communicated to all approved casino platforms in December 2022.

The KSA remains an active and vigilant regulator of the Dutch market, and earlier this month, the authority targeted influencer LeftlanePapi after ignoring a warning to remove videos that promoted illegal online gambling sites.

Image credit: Grok/X