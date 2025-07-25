Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home KSA warns three operators for breaching anti-money laundering and terror financing rules

KSA warns three operators for breaching anti-money laundering and terror financing rules

The Kansspelautoriteit has warned three licensed operators over their responsibilities around the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act, known as WWFT. 

The Dutch gambling regulator (Kansspelautoriteit, KSA) has warned three licensed operators over their responsibilities around the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act, known as WWFT. 

A probe by the Netherlands authority, indicated that the three companies were not fully complying in line with expectations placed on them. 

The KSA makes it clear to licensed operators that they must ensure that approved online casinos are not used for any criminal purposes. As part of this responsibility, gambling platforms must carry out the relevant customer checks and monitor player transactions, with any suspicious activity to be immediately reported to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

As part of the investigation into three unnamed providers, the Dutch gambling authority requested specific files from the companies relating to player details and risk assessments. 

During this process, breaches were uncovered by the KSA with strict warnings given to those involved. They were also given clear instructions on how to proceed, including a reminder of their expectations, as underpinned by the gambling licenses that allow them to operate.

The orders to comply with the WWFT Act came with a warning that if any further violations are found, then the KSA has the right to issue a significant fine or another penalty. 

KSA remains an active and vigilant regulator of the Dutch market

As part of its decision not to name the companies or fully detail the guidance issued, the KSA acknowledged that there is scope for improvement across the industry on this issue. 

Back in September 2023, the Dutch authority issued an official notice to the parent company of Kansino and BetCity, after it was found to have failed to check the source of funds on specific player accounts, as well as not carrying out appropriate player risk classifications. 

That came after a general warning was communicated to all approved casino platforms in December 2022. 

The KSA remains an active and vigilant regulator of the Dutch market, and earlier this month, the authority targeted influencer LeftlanePapi after ignoring a warning to remove videos that promoted illegal online gambling sites.

Image credit: Grok/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

The World Lottery Association (WLA) has presented a new policy paper, outlining its recommendations for the regulation of lottery couriers, as well as a ban on bulk buying tickets. 
WLA policy paper outlines opposition to bulk buying lottery tickets
Graeme Hanna
PointsBet Holdings has rejected a takeover proposal from Betr Entertainment, maintaining its position that shareholders should accept the alternative offer that is on the table from MIXI Australia. 
PointsBet board rejects Betr takeover bid, prioritizing MIXI offer
Graeme Hanna
National flag of Brazil
Legal head of BetMGM criticizes Brazil gambling influencer crack down
Joel Loynds
New Mexico tribe joins pushback on iGaming. Sign on deserted highway shows "Welcome to New Mexico"
New Mexico tribe joins pushback on iGaming
Joel Loynds
South Korea begins investigating payment providers over illegal gambling
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The World Lottery Association (WLA) has presented a new policy paper, outlining its recommendations for the regulation of lottery couriers, as well as a ban on bulk buying tickets. 
Gambling

WLA policy paper outlines opposition to bulk buying lottery tickets
Graeme Hanna2 hours

The World Lottery Association (WLA) has presented a new policy paper, outlining its recommendations for the regulation of lottery couriers, as well as a ban on bulk buying tickets.  The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.