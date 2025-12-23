Home KSA fines LeoVegas for failing to comply with its duty of care and issues warning to Vbet

KSA fines LeoVegas for failing to comply with its duty of care and issues warning to Vbet

KSA fines LeoVegas for failing to comply with its duty of care and issues warning to Vbet. LeoVegas and Vbet logos displayed over a Dutch flag background, representing KSA regulatory action in the Netherlands.

The Gaming Authority in the Netherlands (KSA) has imposed a half-million euro fine on LeoVegas, on the same day it gives the operator Vbet a warning for ‘shortcomings.’

The €500,000 ($590,000) fine for LeoVegas has come as the regulators said the company didn’t comply sufficiently with duty of care during the period from October 2023 to May 2024.

In the media release, the KSA explained how they requested several player files from the company and “found that all files referred to non-compliance with the duty of care.” In a shared example, they allege a player who deposited and lost tens of thousands of euros in a short time was not intervened in time.

They also suggest applied interventions were not always good enough as they said “a player who showed serious signs of immoderate playing behavior initially only received a pop-up that pointed out that playing behavior. This was also easy for the player to click away.”

Speaking on the fine, Michel Groothuizen, the chairman of the board of the KSA, said in a translated statement: “The duty of care is an essential part of the wider range of player protection. Providers must respond adequately to immoderate play. Large losses in a short time are an important signal of this.

“We have intensified our supervision of the duty of care and gambling providers are tackling this hard, because such an important part should not be neglected.”

KSA publishes two news updates on same day, about two separate companies

Also this week, the gaming authority said it has given SCGO Limited, which operates in the Netherlands under the name Vbet, a warning “for shortcomings in the field of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act.”

Back in April 2025, various documents were requested, including client files, internal documents on the Wwft policy and the risk assessment. It was after going through these that some shortcomings were found.

“The study shows, among other things, that Vbet does not sufficiently give substance to the company-wide risk assessment. This does not provide insight into the gross risks identified by Vbet and has no version control. As a result, the Ksa cannot properly assess how the risks from the risk assessment have been assessed, whether the management measures are effective and whether the risks are current.”

The company cooperated and proactively worked on a recovery plan during the investigation and indicated that it will follow the recommendations of the KSA.

Featured Image: Canva / LeoVegas / Vbet

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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