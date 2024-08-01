Languagesx
Kerbal Space Program's devs have just released the ultimate RC model vehicle construction game, and just like KSP it's a huge amount of fun

Kerbal Space Program’s devs have just released the ultimate RC model vehicle construction game, and just like KSP it’s a huge amount of fun

A speedboat in Kithack Model Club

Chances are you never played Kerbal Space Program in which case you missed out. We’re not talking about the abomination early access, “Is it cancelled? Is it going ahead?” travesty that is Kerbal 2 but the original physics-fest that saw you launching little Kerbals on actual rockets you designed on hopeless missions into space. If you ask me, Kerbal Space Program is still one of the most original games ever made. And with that in mind meet Kithack Model Club from Floating Origin Interactive, the game development studio started by Felipe Falanghe (aka HarvesteR), creator and former Lead Developer of Kerbal Space Program.

Offering unparalleled freedom to design, build, explore, and battle with vehicles on land, sea, and air, Kithack Model Club takes familiar elements of Kerbal Space Program, and the overall feeling of “I’m going to try this, it might just work – oh, it didn’t” and applies it to tiny model vehicles which you can then fly, drive or sail around the game world. Cool.

Here you will soon be building remote control toys and blasting around, smashing them up, and even using the game’s 8-player multiplayer mode to complete and it’s tremendous fun.

The game has been in Early Access since April but after a speedy development cycle is now leaving EA and will be published by Curve Games, which is no bad partner to have on board having recently enjoyed success with the excellent Dungeons of Hinterberg.

The game comes complete with a Kerbal Space Program-esque Sandbox Mode where you can pretty much try anything. Fancy a floating remote-controlled car? Maybe with a jet engine. Go ahead then.

Kithack Model Club looks like the kind of game where if you benefit from a vivid imagination, you could well quickly get lost inside.

The game features diverse environments from cityscapes to beaches and the scenario editor enables players to create missions, share and test vehicles, or engage in thrilling RC dogfights with friends. Additionally, full Steam Workshop support allows for easy sharing and exploration of models with thousands of community-created vehicles available to download and put through their paces.

Kithack Model Club is likely to be one of those games that becomes a permanent feature on your SSD. And if you never played KSP in all its glory, maybe now is the time to see what the fuss was about.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

