Kids can soon chat in Meta VR, but parents approval is needed

Parents will soon be able to add contacts into their child’s VR so they can chat, call, and send invites to join them in MR or VR experiences under Meta’s new feature.

Parent-managed Meta accounts became available last year, limiting preteens’ access and ensuring they’re only watching content that is age-appropriate, engaging, and enriching.

This has been set up for children aged between 10 to 12.

But now, the technology giant is handing more power to the adults. In a press release, the company writes: “Connecting with friends is part of what makes MR and VR great, and we’re excited to give preteens the option to enjoy age-appropriate, social experiences, managed by their parents.

“Preteens will be able to chat and call directly with parent-approved contacts—as well as seamlessly move between select multiplayer spaces and share experiences with their friends and family.

“They can be part of the Apollo space missions, trek around Mt. Cook in New Zealand, create their singing club, or simply play their favorite games.”

This will give them more of a true experience of Meta Horizon OS which currently allows over 13’s to communicate fully with one another.

The team says they are committed to “building safe, positive experiences for young people.”

How will Meta’s parental measures work?

If a parent-managed account has been created, whoever the preteen follows or follows them is eligible to become an approved contact.

The preteen can request someone to become an approved contact. But, no one can get full sign-off until a parent manually adds them. This is done by searching and adding the user directly from the child’s Following and Followers lists.

Once someone has been added and approved, the child can chat, call, and send or accept invites for multiplayer opportunities.

They’ve made it so adults can delete an approved contact at any time too. And if two preteens want to engage, parents of both preteens need to add them as approved contacts.

