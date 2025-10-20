Popular Search Terms

Kalshi experiences technical issues on college football day

Kalshi vs Polymarket prediction betting sites shake up US gambling industry - what you need to know. Kalshi logo on faint image of predictive data analytics. CFTC looks to dismiss case against Kalshi

The prediction market company Kalshi faced some technical problems on Saturday (October 18), with reports of glitches and delays.

The errors occurred during a busy college football day, with some people reported to have been unable to see their balance or bets for a portion of the day. Others told CNBC they were temporarily unable to process orders.

When the concerns began, some took to X to share their frustrations including the user ‘Peanut Bettor’ who said: “So Kalshi: Locked out anyone who doesn’t use their API, ****** them over completely, essentially allowed them to get stolen from.

“There response is ‘that’s okay it didn’t effect institutional traders’ – including Kalshi Trading who profited. Boy that don’t sound like a peer!”

A Kalshi spokesperson told us that the matter had been dealt with: “On Saturday, Kalshi’s direct platform experienced data loading lag due to extreme demand.

“The backend exchange remained online, broker platforms were unaffected, and user funds were not at risk. These front-end issues have since been resolved.”

How Kalshi responded to concerns about technical data delays

Shortly after, the social media user shared an email he had received from the brand which explained more about what had happened. Within it, Kalshi addressed the ‘data delays that occurred on the app and webpage’ earlier in the day.

“We see that you tried to log onto Kalshi during this time, and that you always use the app or webpage to access Kalshi. You also had resting orders that matched during this time. This means that if you were trying to cancel your orders, you might not have been able to.”

The company continued within the messaging to explain how it “prides itself in doing the right thing for traders.” It states that they’ll assume they were trying to cancel orders for every event where the orders would have led to a loss in value over the course of the log, with a reimbursement for that loss in value promised.

The same user, Peanut Bettor, spoke about how it was handled, writing: “They did this and more. Poor communication during issue but ultimately totally fair way to handle. My whiny **** boy comments no longer apply. Kalshi is back.”

The social media post has since been shared by John Wang, the Head of Crypto at Kalshi, who explains that the issue with the social media poster was resolved in less than 30 minutes.

UPDATED: Comments from Kalshi added on October 20, 2025.

Featured Image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events.

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer.

