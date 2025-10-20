Kalshi experiences technical issues on college football day

The prediction market company Kalshi faced some technical problems on Saturday (October 18), with reports of glitches and delays.

The errors occurred during a busy college football day, with some people reported to have been unable to see their balance or bets for a portion of the day. Others told CNBC they were temporarily unable to process orders.

Kalshi down for the last hour but that didn’t stop my open order (that I tried cancelling at post but couldn’t) from getting fills in the middle of the crash lol. How many millions did SIG just pull? pic.twitter.com/lYXwslT3ol — Snydzy (@snydzy) October 18, 2025

When the concerns began, some took to X to share their frustrations including the user ‘Peanut Bettor’ who said: “So Kalshi: Locked out anyone who doesn’t use their API, ****** them over completely, essentially allowed them to get stolen from.

“There response is ‘that’s okay it didn’t effect institutional traders’ – including Kalshi Trading who profited. Boy that don’t sound like a peer!”

A Kalshi spokesperson told us that the matter had been dealt with: “On Saturday, Kalshi’s direct platform experienced data loading lag due to extreme demand.

“The backend exchange remained online, broker platforms were unaffected, and user funds were not at risk. These front-end issues have since been resolved.”

How Kalshi responded to concerns about technical data delays

Shortly after, the social media user shared an email he had received from the brand which explained more about what had happened. Within it, Kalshi addressed the ‘data delays that occurred on the app and webpage’ earlier in the day.

“We see that you tried to log onto Kalshi during this time, and that you always use the app or webpage to access Kalshi. You also had resting orders that matched during this time. This means that if you were trying to cancel your orders, you might not have been able to.”

The company continued within the messaging to explain how it “prides itself in doing the right thing for traders.” It states that they’ll assume they were trying to cancel orders for every event where the orders would have led to a loss in value over the course of the log, with a reimbursement for that loss in value promised.

The same user, Peanut Bettor, spoke about how it was handled, writing: “They did this and more. Poor communication during issue but ultimately totally fair way to handle. My whiny **** boy comments no longer apply. Kalshi is back.”

Kalshi goes above and beyond for its traders 💚 before and after, addressed in less 30 mins pic.twitter.com/syObRH7cqa — John Wang (@j0hnwang) October 19, 2025

The social media post has since been shared by John Wang, the Head of Crypto at Kalshi, who explains that the issue with the social media poster was resolved in less than 30 minutes.

UPDATED: Comments from Kalshi added on October 20, 2025.

Featured Image: Canva