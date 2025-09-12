Home Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment

Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter standing in front of a nighttime rendering of Caesars Palace Times Square casino tower, brightly lit above Times Square.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter stepped up as one of the biggest supporters of the Caesars Palace Times Square proposal as public hearings wrapped up Thursday (September 11). The Roc Nation founder pitched the project not just as a major boost for the economy, but also as a cultural investment right in the heart of Manhattan.

Jay-Z says Caesars Palace will help Times Square remain at the ‘global center of entertainment’

“Times Square is the heartbeat of New York,” Carter said. “With Caesars Palace Times Square, we’re investing in this community, creating real opportunities, and building on the legacy of the world’s crossroads.

“Our plan delivers generational economic growth. As we’ve seen in cities like New Orleans and London, this project will uplift local businesses, support Broadway, and ensure Times Square remains the global center of entertainment where culture and people thrive.”

Rendering of the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square casino with large illuminated signage and crowds walking through the iconic New York City area at night.
A rendering of the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square casino, which would bring a luxury gaming and entertainment destination to Manhattan’s busiest hub. Credit: Image by Binyan Studios

The plan, backed by SL Green, Caesars Entertainment, Live Nation, and Roc Nation, would bring a brand-new gaming and entertainment complex to Times Square. According to organizers, the project has already secured support from more than 300 groups, including local restaurants, hotels, labor unions, and Broadway insiders.

At the two in-person hearings, hundreds of people showed up in support, with many more turned away once the room hit capacity. On top of that, thousands sent in written testimony to the Community Advisory Committee.

SL Green’s Executive Vice President, Brett Herschenfeld, said the response shows there’s a real wave of excitement building around the project. “We are proud that such a clear majority of New Yorkers have taken time to speak in favor of our project, both in-person and via email,” he said.

“Caesars Palace Times Square has always been a community-first project, and it is gratifying to see such genuine excitement throughout this public input process. This project will be transformative for Times Square and Broadway.”

Reverend Al Sharpton also threw his support behind the project, linking it to bigger conversations about diversity and ownership. “I remember as a young activist growing up how we would come to Times Square and dream of days that not only we see more of us on the stage but more of us in ownership,” Sharpton said. “We don’t have DEI right here on Broadway. So if this casino is established, it will be the first time we will have an institution on Broadway that has diversity at an ownership level.”

New York casino expected to deliver big returns

Developers say Caesars Palace Times Square would deliver about $250 million in community benefits. That includes $81 million for a neighborhood public safety plan crafted by former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, $15 million to build a civil rights museum, and $5 million for the Callen-Lorde Center for Excellence in Sexual Health.

The proposal also promises big gains for Broadway, with an estimated $124 million in extra ticket sales each year and $100 million in direct support for Broadway unions. Overall, backers claim the project could generate $7 billion in direct tax revenue and $26.7 billion in local economic activity in its first decade.

The vision for the development features nearly 1,000 hotel rooms, over 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a Caesars Sportsbook inside The 40/40 Club, spa facilities, and restaurants led by top chefs. A Broadway theater would also get a major renovation and fresh new life.

Featured image: Binyan Studios / Caesars Palace Times Square / Joella Marano / CC BY-SA 2.0

Suswati Basu
News Editor

GambleAware shares concern as gambling harm figures double. Person holding a yellow credit card and a smartphone in front of a computer setup with a colorful backlit keyboard and monitor, suggesting online payment or digital transaction activity.
GambleAware shares concern as gambling harm figures double
Suswati Basu

GambleAware, the United Kingdom's leading charity on prevention and treatment for gambling harm, has shared concern that statistics have doubled across five years. The statistics come from the charity's Annual...

