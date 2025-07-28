Languagesx
Jay-Z takes first step down the road to a Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square

Rapper Jay-Z has held a committee meeting to try and secure a Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square.

Jay-Z and his team spoke with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment as part of a committee meeting, pushing for approval to create a Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square. The rapper pulled on his background in culture and entertainment as reasons for his suitability for heading up such a venture, highlighting his roots in Brooklyn and achievements, like making it the norm for hip-hop artists to perform at the Super Bowl.

“We’re not coming in to compete with Broadway,” Jay-Z said, addressing some of the initial concerns around the venture. “We’re coming to add.”

As well as partners SL Green and Caesars Entertainment, Jay-Z and his entertainment company, Roc Nation, have made a bid that would create an estimated 3,000 construction jobs and over 3,800 permanent jobs. With Jay-Z making special mention of bringing both cultural and financial benefits to New York, Vice reports that the casino space would add $7 billion in tax dollars and $26.7 billion for local businesses.

Two different paths for Times Square

However, while Jay-Z painted an impressive picture, there are also some arguments against the big. The Broadway community and other community organizations spoke about the potential harm in the casino.

“This casino’s developers don’t care about improving this neighborhood,” said President of The Broadway League, Jason Laks. “They are looking to profit on the backs of residents, local businesses, and the theater workers, producers, and owners who have brought us back from the pandemic.

“SL Green and Caesars can continue to promise millions of dollars to buy a veneer of support, but the residents and workers of this neighborhood see through it. These are massive corporations with virtually unlimited resources. But Broadway represents creative vitality and is the beating cultural heart of this city, something fundamentally different from what a casino represents.”

This comes against the backdrop of increased casino presence in New York, with several bids and proposed sites currently at different stages across the city.

Featured image: Roc Nation

