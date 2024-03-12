Subscribe
Home Italy to pump 1 billion euros into AI projects

Italy to pump 1 billion euros into AI projects

Overlooking the Vatican as AI fund announced in Rome
TL:DR

  • Italy plans a 1-billion-euro fund to boost AI projects.
  • Backed by CDP Venture Capital, it seeks 2 billion euros from the private sector.
  • New legislation will regulate AI use, aligning with global trends.

Italy sets its sights on AI, with plans to set up an investment fund to promote artificial intelligence projects.

Speaking via video message at the ‘Artificial Intelligence for Italy’ conference in Rome, on Tuesday (Mar. 12), Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a one-billion-euro fund.

This is being backed by CDP Venture Capital, a unit of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the fund could go on to raise a further 2 billion euros from the private sector, the company’s chief executive Agostino Scornajenchi said.

According to Reuters, the PM expanded further by saying: “We are convinced that there can and must be an Italian way to artificial intelligence,”

Alongside the one-billion-euro investment fund, he also said they’ll be looking at a law to regulate AI: “The government is preparing a law that aims to establish some principles and set rules that are complementary to the European regulation that is in the process of being approved and identify the most effective measures to stimulate our productive capabilities.”

Giorgia Meloni continues: “We are also working to identify the most suitable body to act as the competent authority for the use of technologies based on artificial intelligence.”

The planned legislation will be officially presented in the coming weeks and it’ll sit under the national AI strategy.

This comes in the midst of other countries announcing AI plans, with President Biden signing an executive order to oversee and invest in AI in October of last year. This order is broad, but suggests funding for the U.S. government to further invest in the technology.

In the UK’s 2024 Budget announcement (Mar. 6) the Chancellor announced the doubling of investment for the Alan Turing Institute which is the internationally leading body for data science AI, bringing its total funding to £100 million.

How different countries are approaching AI

Since its inception, countries worldwide have had mixed feelings about incorporating the use of AI.

A December 2023 cluster analysis created by James S. Denford, Gregory S. Dawson, and Kevin C. Desouza has highlighted differences and similarities between countries’ national AI strategies. The authors found that the U.S. has one of the most complete AI strategies, but is focused heavily on the dangers of AI. They report this to be the case across many Western countries.

They highlight China as paving the way and being in the lead, with an almost exclusive interest in research and development.

According to research, places like China, Spain, and the U.S. plan to deploy AI in all industries other than defense and tourism.

Featured image: Photo by Caleb Miller on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Writer

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Overlooking the Vatican as AI fund announced in Rome
Italy to pump 1 billion euros into AI projects
Sophie Atkinson
Microsoft mocked after developer account shares 'hideous' AI image
Microsoft mocked after developer account shares ‘hideous’ AI image
Graeme Hanna
A generated image. striking black and white cinematic headshot of Donald Trump, with a serious and confrontational expression. The background features a large Facebook logo, casting a shadow on Trump. The overall atmosphere of the image is tense and dramatic, with a focus on Trump's piercing gaze and the ominous Facebook logo., cinematic
Meta’s stock falls after Donald Trump’s ‘enemy of the people’ comment
Sophie Atkinson
An image of the Anwar and Noorah skins from Fortnite's Lantern Fest 2024
Fortnite’s Lantern Fest returns bigger than ever to celebrate Ramadan
Paul McNally
Create a realistic image showcasing a beautiful landscape in El Salvador, with a futuristic city skyline in the background symbolizing economic growth and technological advancement. In the foreground, a person holds a smartphone displaying the Bitcoin symbol, illustrating the nation's embrace of cryptocurrency. Nearby, a small sign reads "Bitcoin Accepted Here," symbolizing the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. The scene is set during the golden hour, with warm sunlight illuminating the landscape and the city. Prominently featured in the scene is the flag of El Salvador, conveying national pride.
El Salvador gained $84M from Bitcoin holdings
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Overlooking the Vatican as AI fund announced in Rome
AI

Italy to pump 1 billion euros into AI projects
Sophie Atkinson22 seconds

Italy sets its sights on AI, with plans to set up an investment fund to promote artificial intelligence projects. Speaking via video message at the ‘Artificial Intelligence for Italy’ conference...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.