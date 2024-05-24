Languagesx
Is It Time To Sell 38% Render Gains And Buy $Kai Cat?

Is It Time To Sell 38% Render Gains And Buy $Kai Cat?

Tokens for the Render Network (RNDR) were up 38% on the 7-day window ending Wednesday evening U.S. Central Time in a week that AI cryptocurrencies absolutely dominated the coin leaderboards. The only other crypto to gain more on the week’s trading was Arweave (AR), with 41% gains. Trailing close behind Render was AIOZ (+28%) and Toncoin (+25%).

AI coins like Render, Arweave, AIOZ Network, SingularityNet (AGIX), and Fetch.ai (FET) ruled the week. All of these were among the Top 20 crypto gainers in a week as Wall Street’s hottest artificial intelligence play— graphics chip maker Nvidia— surged 7%. So it might not be a bad time to take a look at Kai Cat ($KAI).

Render (RNDR) Leads Crypto Rally, $KAI Coin Nears $240K

Render is a utility token to pay a distributed blockchain computer network to render graphics and perform other computations using graphics optimized technology and secure hash power to manage everything over a peer-to-peer network. With such a steep climb over the past week, it may be time to scoop profits in case the token cools and snag a hot new meme coin in presale.

While every week is different than the last in crypto markets, often the latest week or month’s biggest losers were last week or last month’s biggest gainers among cryptos correcting some after getting overbought or consolidating as sellers take profits.

One way for beginning and intermediate crypto day traders and altcoin gem hunters to maximize their returns and minimize losses is to take some profits from their winners on the week or month scale and accumulate the best prospects among the timeframe’s losers.

That can give you a 5%, 10%, or 15% head start on future gains from any given token, or even more during a bear market.

But if you’re interested in new projects that fizzle sometimes and other times grow +1,685%, +1,748%, and +3,104% kind of returns– sometimes in a matter of months– consider this new project, Kai Cat (KAI) on Ethereum, the world’s leading smart contract platform.

How To Buy $KAI Tokens In Presale

Buy KAI

So when is the Kai Presale event? It’s happening now!

That means you’re getting the pre-market price. The early cat gets the fattest part of the fish. Not only is there more value in the pre-market price when projects moon, but the community is smaller too, and you get to make friends and be part of the KAI pride!

To buy KAI tokens, first create a Metamask wallet. You can use your own Web3 wallet, but Metamask is an Ethereum standard for security. On PC it is available as a browser extension for big browsers and there is a mobile app for iOS and Android.

Next, send some crypto to your wallet. To buy KAI tokens in presale you will need Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), or Binance Coin (BNB). If you’re not sure which to use out of these three, just use Ether.

Then go to the official website for Kai Cat (the URL should read: https://kaicat.xyz/en). The Doge meme community is tightly-knit and works together to build projects, launch them to the moon, and then really start building value with their large token economies. So if you do get some Kai Cat currency this month, be sure to follow the project on X as well.

Eric Dunne
Editor

Eric Dunne is a crypto writer and editor, covering all things blockchain.


