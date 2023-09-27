Indian Cyber Force Targeting Canadian Sites, and Other Cybercrimes

Hackers from India, who call themselves the Indian Cyber Force, have threatened to target Canadian websites in response to claims that the Indian government played a role in killing a Canadian citizen promoting an independent Sikh state. The group shared a message on the X messaging platform, stating that cyberattacks in Canada would start within three days. A Canadian dental clinic’s webpage has already been vandalized with the message, “Hacked by Indian Cyber Force.”

Canadian authorities and cybersecurity experts are on high alert, closely monitoring and strengthening defenses to protect other potential targets from similar attacks. Meanwhile, the Indian government has not yet issued an official statement regarding the threats or their alleged involvement in the death of the Canadian citizen.

Royal Ransomware Gang Goes Unnoticed in Dallas for a Month

In related cyber security news, the Royal ransomware gang, which attacked Dallas, Texas, earlier this year, went unnoticed in the city’s IT infrastructure for nearly a month, stealing personal information of more than 30,000 people. The city has designated US$8.5 million to recover and restore systems affected by the attack. The gang initially accessed the IT system through a service account.

This incident highlights the importance of regularly monitoring and updating security measures within an organization’s IT infrastructure to prevent significant data breaches. Additionally, city officials are urging other municipalities to invest in updating their cyber security protocols to mitigate the risks of future ransomware attacks and protect sensitive data.

Hinds County Grapples with Ongoing Ransomware Attack

Mississippi’s Hinds County is still dealing with a ransomware attack this month, preventing residents from paying property taxes, finalizing real estate transactions, or buying car tags since September 7th. The county’s officials are working diligently with cybersecurity experts to address the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible. In the meantime, residents are urged to remain patient and vigilant as the authorities explore alternative solutions to facilitate these essential services.

AlphV Ransomware Gang Hacks Vehicle Equipment Manufacturer Clairon

The AlphV ransomware gang has taken responsibility for hacking Clairon, a producer of audio, video, and navigation equipment for vehicles from major manufacturers. It has posted screenshots of stolen documents as evidence. The cybercriminal group claims to have accessed confidential data, including financial records, employee information, and sensitive business documents. Clairon is working in collaboration with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement agencies to mitigate the breach’s impact and prevent further unauthorized data access.

Progress Software’s MOVEit Vulnerability Impacts More Organizations

The number of organizations impacted by the vulnerability in Progress Software’s MOVEit file transfer software continues to increase, now involving the U.S. National Student Clearing House and Financial Institution Service Corporation, four months after the initial exposure. These organizations are joining the growing list of affected parties, highlighting the far-reaching effects of the vulnerability on various sectors in the economy. As more companies discover the impact of this exposure on their systems and data, it emphasizes the criticality of addressing software vulnerabilities in a timely manner to prevent potential large-scale breaches.

Kannact Inc. Addresses Data Breach Impacting Thousands

Kannact Inc., a healthcare support company based in Oregon, is notifying close to 118,000 individuals about a data breach resulting from hacking its file transfer software. The company announced the breach in June but is still working to determine an accurate number of victims. In addition to potentially compromised personal information, the breach may have exposed sensitive medical data of the affected individuals. As a response, Kannact has been proactively implementing further security measures and working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident and minimize any potential damage.

Nigerian Individual Faces Sentencing for Business Email Scam

Lastly, a Nigerian individual faces sentencing by a U.S. judge in November on conspiracy charges associated with participation in a business email scam. The deceptive email messages tricked victims into transferring money. Furthermore, these fraudulent emails often impersonate high-level executives, leading unsuspecting employees to believe they are transferring funds for legitimate company purposes. To combat this growing issue, companies are implementing stricter security measures and raising awareness among staff members about the risks of business email scams.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Indian Cyber Force?

The Indian Cyber Force is a group of hackers from India who have recently issued threats to target Canadian websites in response to claims that the Indian government played a role in killing a Canadian citizen promoting an independent Sikh state.

What are Canadian authorities doing to prevent cyber-attacks from the Indian Cyber Force?

Canadian authorities and cybersecurity experts are on high alert, closely monitoring and strengthening defenses to protect potential targets from similar attacks.

How did the Royal Ransomware Gang infiltrate Dallas’ IT infrastructure?

The gang initially accessed the IT system through a service account and went unnoticed for nearly a month while stealing personal information of more than 30,000 people.

What are Hinds County officials doing to address the ongoing ransomware attack?

The county’s officials are working diligently with cybersecurity experts to address the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible. They are also exploring alternative solutions to facilitate essential services for residents.

What data did the AlphV ransomware gang allegedly steal from Clairon?

The cybercriminal group claims to have accessed confidential data, including financial records, employee information, and sensitive business documents from Clairon, a producer of audio, video, and navigation equipment for vehicles.

How has Kannact Inc. responded to the data breach impacting thousands?

Kannact has been proactively implementing further security measures and working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident and minimize any potential damage caused by hacking its file transfer software.

What measures are companies taking to combat business email scams?

To combat business email scams, companies are implementing stricter security measures and raising awareness among staff members about the risks of fraudulent emails that trick victims into transferring money for illegitimate purposes.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Sora Shimazaki; Pexels; Thank you!