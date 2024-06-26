Languagesx
I'm Gonna Destroy Them! Minecraft builder creates stunning Attack on Titan anime build and then shares how he did it

I’m Gonna Destroy Them! Minecraft builder creates stunning Attack on Titan anime build and then shares how he did it

Attack on Titan in Minecraft

It’s not a secret we love a good Minecraft Mega Build here at Readwrite Gaming, and we know you do too. Previous looks at the likes of Kansas City or Chernobyl have highlighted just how created the Minecraft community still is, even after all these years.

What we don’t always see though is the build process. We see great builds like the Kansas one and then learn they were auto-generated which takes away some of the mystery. Today’s build though is different, not that it is any less huge and impressive, but in that its builder takes us through how it was created on a video.

The build is the city of Shiganshina from the hugely popular Manga Attack on Titan and it will be a place you are familiar with if you have seen any of the TV adaptations.

As you can see from the image above the city is within giant walls that keep out the Titans (they eat humans so it’s best to keep them at arm’s length really) but has hundreds of small buildings inside as well as some larger areas and some iconic houses that feature heavily such as main character Eren’s house.

In the video you can see how builder stan616 starts out with Eren’s house and then continues a full set of buildings that can be repeated to fill out the town using WorldEdit and Axiom. If you look at the image above again, you could easily be mistaken for thinking it was from the animated TV show.

A flick through the comments of the video shows many people thinking this is the best build video they have ever seen and if you are into Minecraft it is definitely worth putting 40 minutes aside to check it out in full.

Paul McNally
Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

