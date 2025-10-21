Illegal gambling FBI raid in Wilder sparks community outrage for ‘excessive force’

Popular Search Terms

The FBI, together with a number of enforcement agencies, raided an illegal gambling operation in Wilder, Idaho.

Four men have been arrested as part of an operation involving around 200 law enforcement personnel on October 19. A federal search warrant was served, carried out by federal, state, and local agencies to address a suspected illegal gambling operation in Wilder, Idaho.

The investigation was initiated by the Salt Lake City FBI’s Boise Resident Agency, collaborating with the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime and Gang Task Force. It uncovered an illegal gambling business at a horse track on a property called La Cathedral Arena in Wilder, leading to the arrests of four individuals.

“Illegal gambling isn’t a victimless crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls of the Salt Lake City FBI. “These operations can create an increase in violent crime, drug activity, and violence, putting communities at risk. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnerships on the federal, state, and local level. Together, we’re working to keep our communities safe.”

Among those taken into custody and charged with federal complaints were 37-year-old Ivan Tellez, 37-year-old Samuel Bejarano, 39-year-old Dayana Fajardo, and 56-year-old Alejandro Estrada. However, reports from those in attendance said that rubber bullets were used against those in the vicinity, including women and children.

A graphic from the ACLU of Idaho with text criticizing law enforcement’s use of heavily armed agents at a family-friendly event. The message calls this action unwarranted and demands better from elected officials and law enforcement agencies.
The ACLU of Idaho condemns the excessive show of force by law enforcement at a peaceful event and calls for accountability from officials. Credit: ACLU Idaho via Instagram

Wilder illegal gambling raid by FBI sparks outrage in the community

According to reports shared by the ACLU Idaho, law enforcement agencies employed “excessive uses of force” in their operations. Concerns have been raised that the treatment of those at the scene was overblown, with reports of rubber bullets being fired and people as young as 12 years old being placed in handcuffs.

The father of one of those arrested and the owner of the establishment, Andrés Téllez Juárez, told Idaho News that he was handcuffed for five hours and that the authorities “abused their powers”.

“Children, adults, people who just came to have fun, to relax a little after a week of work – they abused their power with them,” he said. “They brought in 12 and 13-year-old kids in handcuffs, women 70 to 80 years old were handcuffed.

“I was kindly asking them to loosen the handcuffs for some people because their hands were already swollen… and they’d just laugh or say things like, ‘You’re okay. You’re okay,’ and then push them.”

Such raids from the FBI are not unusual, nor are collaborations between partner agencies. However, ICE is not typically involved with all federal gambling investigations.

Featured image: Canyon County Sheriff Department

