Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home UK and US team up to dismantle $15B international crypto scam and illegal gambling network

UK and US team up to dismantle $15B international crypto scam and illegal gambling network

Chen Zhi from Prince Holding Group. UK and US team up to dismantle $15B international crypto scam and illegal gambling network

The UK and the US governments have joined forces to take down a Southeast Asian crypto scam network, indicting the founder of Prince Holding Group.

An international network that runs illegal crypto scam centres using trafficked workers has been sanctioned by the UK and US governments in the largest ever forfeiture action. This has also led to the indictment of UK and Cambodian national Chen Zhi, the founder and chairman of the Cambodian business Prince Holding Group, under charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. He is currently still at large.

Trafficked people were allegedly held against their will and forced to engage in a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme, known as ‘pig butchering’ scams, as well as in illegal online gambling operations linked to the same criminal network.

It’s thought that billions of dollars have been stolen from victims around the world. American authorities have seized around 127,271 Bitcoin, currently worth approximately $15 billion, believed to be connected to the intertwined scam and gambling enterprises.

“Today the FBI and partners executed one of the largest financial fraud takedowns in history,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

“This is an individual who allegedly operated a vast criminal network across multiple continents involving forced labor, money laundering, investment schemes, and stolen assets – targeting millions of innocent victims in the process. Justice will be done and I’m proud of the men and women of the FBI who executed the mission faithfully.”

An international move against the illegal gambling and crypto scam network

In the UK, authorities have seized and frozen Chen’s UK-based assets, including a £12 million mansion on Avenue Road in North London, a £100 million office building on Fenchurch Street in the City of London, and seventeen flats on New Oxford Street and in Nine Elms in South London.

“The masterminds behind these horrific scam centres are ruining the lives of vulnerable people and buying up London homes to store their money,” said UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. “Together with our US allies, we are taking decisive action to combat the growing transnational threat posed by this network – upholding human rights, protecting British nationals and keeping dirty money off our streets.”

If convicted, Chen could face the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. Scams are becoming increasingly smart in recent years, especially with the rise of AI.

Featured image: Prince Holding Group

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Emmanuel Clase. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over after 'irrefutable' gambling evidence
Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase’s career is over after ‘irrefutable’ gambling evidence
Rachael Davies
Underdog and St. Louis Blues team up for multiyear partnership. Logos of the St. Louis Blues and Underdog side by side on a blue background, representing their new multiyear partnership.
Underdog and St. Louis Blues team up for multiyear partnership
Suswati Basu
MGM Yonkers casino in New York mockup. MGM has pulled out of the New York casino race
MGM Yonkers pulls out of New York casino bid race
Rachael Davies
BetMGM partners with BetBlocker to expand responsible gambling and player protection efforts. BetMGM logo displayed beside casino imagery including poker chips, playing cards, and a roulette wheel, representing online gambling and gaming.
BetMGM partners with BetBlocker in responsible gambling push
Joel Loynds
Light & Wonder plans to crush debt with $1 billion unsecured notes. Light & Wonder logo on top of light blue gradient background.
Light & Wonder gives update on November NASDAQ exit
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Emmanuel Clase. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over after 'irrefutable' gambling evidence
Gambling

Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over after 'irrefutable' gambling evidence
Rachael Davies28 minutes

After an investigation found 'irrefutable' evidence of gambling, it appears Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over. MLB Insider Héctor Gómez has posted on X that Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software