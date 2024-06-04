Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Huge cyberattack causes canceled procedures in major London hospitals

Huge cyberattack causes canceled procedures in major London hospitals

NHS logo

The NHS in the UK is currently subject to a large-scale cyberattack. King’s College Hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’, including the Royal Brompton and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, as well as primary care services across London, are among those affected by a “major IT incident”.

It has been described by senior sources as a ransomware attack and is targeting an NHS partner, Synnovis, which is involved in pathology and testing.

According to Sky News, trusts have reported that the cyberattack was having a “major impact” on their ability to deliver services. Blood transfusions and test results have been particularly affected.

The incident has meant some departments and trusts have been unable to connect to the main server. It is thought that the incident began on Monday.

One source stated that gaining access to results from pathology could now take “weeks, not days,” and that emergency care would be impacted due to the reliance on quick testing and reporting on results.

As a result of the cyberattack, some procedures have been canceled and others have been redirected to other NHS services. Affected hospitals are still determining what can be done safely under the restrictions caused by the attack.

One patient, a 70-year-old man, spoke to PA News, stating that he was prepared for a scheduled operation at 6 am Monday, June 3, but was then told at around 12.30 pm that it would not be able to go forward.

“The staff on the ward didn’t seem to know what had happened, just that many patients were being told to go home and wait for a new date.

“I’ve been given a date for next Tuesday and am crossing my fingers – it’s not the first time that they have canceled, they did it on May 28 too, but that was probably staff shortages in half-term week.”

This is not the first time the NHS has been targeted by a ransomware attack. A major incident last year saw a hacker group steal over 70 terabytes of data.

Featured image credit: NHS

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

A shiny golden Bitcoin symbol emerging from a cracked egg, symbolizing the birth of Australia's first spot Bitcoin ETF, against a dark background with subtle stock market charts and graphs.
Australia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF launches on CBOE exchange
Radek Zielinski
The Heavy, a character in Team Fortress 2 wearing brown fatigues and a bandolier, unloads his mighty gatling gun in a scene from the game
Fed-up Team Fortress 2 players swamp the 16-year-old game with a review bomb
Owen Good
NHS logo
Huge cyberattack causes canceled procedures in major London hospitals
Ali Rees
A school chalkboard with the words "data breach" written in chalk
Children’s addresses leaked in UK cyber attack
Brian-Damien Morgan
Raspberry Pi 5 wearing the Raspberry Pi AI Kit
Raspberry Pi partners with Hailo to create AI kit for RPi 5
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A render from UFL
Gaming

After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck - How to play the UFL open beta
Paul McNally25 mins

Losing, or giving away the FIFA branding depending on who you speak to was always going to be a test for the world’s most popular football game. EA FC 24,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.