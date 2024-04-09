Huawei build AI model for accurate weather forecasting

Weather forecasting has just gotten a whole lot more accurate as Huawei has built an AI weather model that can give a five-day prediction to a precision of 3km.

China-based Huawei Technologies first shared their plans for weather forecasting via Pangu-Weather in July 2023, with the first release taking place just a month later.

This was described by the team as being the ‘first AI prediction model to demonstrate higher precision than traditional numerical weather forecast methods.’

Now, the newest iteration to challenge traditional forecasting is Huawei’s Zhiji AI model which has been developed from Pangu-Weather and is in collaboration with the Meteorological Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. This was launched at the end of March.

Zhiji’s precision has been sharpened from 25km (15.5 miles) to just 3km and this precision can be delivered over a five-day forecast for Shenzhen and its neighboring regions.

President of the Huawei Cloud Marketing Dept, William Dong, said in a news post: “The launch of this regional AI weather model for Shenzhen means that AI can provide new ways to enable accurate, smaller-scale weather forecasts…

“Extreme weather is on the rise globally, and AI weather forecasting systems have already shown unique strengths in predicting all kinds of weather conditions.

“In the future, Huawei Cloud will continue to [be] innovative in AI weather forecasting methods and extend them to benefit more sectors, provide more refined weather services and enhance disaster preparedness.”

Tool to be used during monsoon season in Southern China

With the monsoon season fast approaching, Huawei Cloud and the Meteorological Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality will be working together to verify and evaluate the weather tool during the season.

This AI is expected to be able to detect patterns that will result in earlier warnings.

The Deputy Director of the Meteorological Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality Lan Hongping said the team has been consistently “exploring ways to refine weather forecasting and warning services, and we see AI as an important way to do that.”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram