The first major livestream from Microsoft Xbox takes place today and we are expecting a whole host of good stuff to be shown off during it. So it is a pretty exciting day.

We can expect news from many of Microsoft’s partner studios – although Blizzard will be hosting its own event around Season 3 of Diablo IV before the Xbox livestream, rather than hijacking it with pure D4 content.

One of the games most people are looking forward to seeing is the new Indiana Jones title. Equally exciting, and one we have been waiting for for a few years now is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the follow-up to the amazing well-ahead-of-its-time Senua’s Sacrifice.

It is still probably MachineGames/Bethesda’s Indy title that will garner the most attention though. We have had some leaks about what it may be called, but the prospect of a ‘proper’ Indiana Jones game excites the 80s kid in me who grew up thrilled by the movies the first time around.

The other big title we cannot wait to get a real glimpse of is Avowed from Obsidian. RPGs are big time at the moment as Baldur’s Gate 3 set the bar high, but this first-person affair looks more Skyrim than BG3. If Obsidian gets this right, it could be huge.

How to Watch Xbox Direct

The show will be broadcast on the official Xbox and Bethesda channels – basically, tune in to any streaming set-up or turn on your Xbox and you should be able to find it with minimum fuss.

Here are the times of the showcase for your region so you can make sure you don’t miss out.

8 pm GMT (London)

12 pm PST (Los Angeles)

3 pm EST (New York)

9 pm CET (Paris)

If you can’t make the show live, you will be able to watch it on demand on all the key channels after the event.