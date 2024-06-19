Languagesx
How to solve the Chamber of Justice puzzle BG3 – complete walkthrough

How to solve the Chamber of Justice puzzle BG3 – complete walkthrough

Baldur's Gate 3's Chamber of Justice

One puzzle that is still, er, puzzling Baldur’s Gate 3 players seems to be the Chamber of Justice puzzle. Here, you get the chance to be pretty much the judge, jury, and executioner but if you get it wrong, then you will have an unnecessary fight on your hands that you could well do without.

The Chamber of Justice puzzle is one of the Wyrmway trials that you must get through below Act 3’s Lower City.

Chamber of Justice puzzle

The first thing to be wary of when you arrive at the location of the puzzle is not to set any traps off.

As you enter the Chamber you will notice a statue in the middle of the room that has a Darkness curse swirling around it. We first need to get rid of that. You will also notice that there are paintings on the walls that tell the tale of an apple thief who has been caught and must now face punishment. Guess who it is who needs to mete that out.

Covered by the curse near the Judge’s statue in the center are three more paintings that you can’t make out until you remove the cursed darkness.

If you are ahead of the game here you will have purchased a Remove Curse scroll, or one of your party needs to have Remove Curse or Dispel Magic in their spellcasting inventory.

Use it and now you will be able to look at the three new paintings which will depict a cell, freedom, and a hanging.

You need to choose the correct punishment for the thief by selecting the painting and putting it in the empty niche.

Choose the Cell because this dude needs to go to prison. Letting him free would be wrong and send the wrong message to thieves everywhere, whereas hanging him is a tad overkill don’t you think?

If you place the wrong painting you will need to fight. It’s not overly tough but still best avoided. Completing the trial will open up the final room of the Wyrmway

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

