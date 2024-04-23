How to get the Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite

Pop megastar Billie Eilish has arrived in Fortnite (Festival at least) and, just as the roadmap leak suggested, she is headlining the main stage in Season 3. Lady Gaga is no more, step forward the queen of green.

The update happened today which means the Billie Eilish skin, for Festival at least, is available with the main Battle Royale skin sure to follow before too long.

How to get Billie Eilish Fortnite Festival skin

What’s this, you have to buy the Festival Season Pass? Yes, in a move away from what we have seen before where character skins have been purchasable in the Item shop the only way to get the Green Roots Billie Skin is to lay down 1,800 of your hard-earned V-Bucks (around $9) to unlock the season pass.

Not only will this add Green Roots to your locker but also gives you some new Billie Jam Tracks alongside the usual emotey-type stuff.

If you complete the Festival Pass you will also get a new style for the Green Roots skin – Ultraviolet.

With Billie Eilish’s new album speeding towards release in the middle of May, the timing for this Season of Fortnite Festival is perfect and we are expecting to see a whole host of further Eilish goodies when the album drops. There is no way there won’t be more Jam Tracks promoting the album. This is also when we will probably see the skin become a separate purchase, or at least some Billie skins.

No news yet on the inevitable Battle Royale and even Lego Fortnite skins, but you can be sure they are coming, and the clever guess would suggest they will coincide with the album release too.

Billie Eilish’s new album Hit Me Hard and Soft will release on May 17th 2024 on all digital platforms as well as a physical release.