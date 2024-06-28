Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to find the Oil Rig in Palworld’s new update

How to find the Oil Rig in Palworld’s new update

Palworld patch causes xbox issues

The first major content drop for Palworld has arrived and with it comes a tough new stronghold called the Oil Rig.

Let’s ignore the obvious that an oil rig is a slightly weird addition and probably not just an Unreal Engine asset pack that has been tweaked and first of all realize that the biggest issue here is actually finding it.

So what do we know – well oil rigs live off shore so we know it’s not on land, and we can tell you that you can’t see it from land either – it’s surrounded by thick fog. So let’s get you there with the minimum of fuss.

How to find the Oil Rig

The oil rig in Palword has no fast travel point so we are going to use the one nearest to it. Also as it is not on land we are going to need a flying (or swimming) mount to reach it. You can’t get to it without one of these.

Fast travel to the Marsh Island waypoint. The Oil Rig is located considerably further East than this but this is the closest we can zip to.

Using the Palworld map the co-ordinates are 608, -435. Head out in that direction and you will still not be able to see the rig until you are close because of the inclement weather surrounding it.

Tip: If you are approaching with a flying mount you will come under attack from the rig’s defenses before you even get too close. Use a swimming mount if possible.

You should be at least Level 50 before attempting to beat this stronghold.

More Palworld pages you might be interested in

Featured image: Palworld

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

a scene from dead rising, the zombie horde rushes after hero Frank West inside the hellish Willamette shopping mall
Capcom’s Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1
Owen Good
Kay art for final fantasy dawntrail. a player character dominates the right side of the screen holding two swords and looking towards the camera. there is a huge city in the background. The dawntrail logo takes up the right of the screen
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail: Plot, location, price, release date and everything we know
Ali Rees
Palworld patch causes xbox issues
How to find the Oil Rig in Palworld’s new update
Paul McNally
a shadowy group of faceless hackers in front of a wall of computer screens
Elden Ring studio’s parent company suffers cyberattack
Ali Rees
key art from cyberpunk 2077 showing Night City in the background and a player character standing next to a red motorbike in the foreground, with the Cyberpunk 2077 logo across the screen
CDPR thinks new Boston studio will make Cyberpunk 2077 sequel more authentically American
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a scene from dead rising, the zombie horde rushes after hero Frank West inside the hellish Willamette shopping mall
Gaming

Capcom's Resident Evil and Dead Rising star in a games showcase July 1
Owen Good53 mins

Fresh off the surprise announcement of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Capcom says it will stage a presentation on Monday, July 1, to show more of it and two other games...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.