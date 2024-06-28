How to find the Oil Rig in Palworld’s new update

The first major content drop for Palworld has arrived and with it comes a tough new stronghold called the Oil Rig.

Let’s ignore the obvious that an oil rig is a slightly weird addition and probably not just an Unreal Engine asset pack that has been tweaked and first of all realize that the biggest issue here is actually finding it.

So what do we know – well oil rigs live off shore so we know it’s not on land, and we can tell you that you can’t see it from land either – it’s surrounded by thick fog. So let’s get you there with the minimum of fuss.

How to find the Oil Rig

The oil rig in Palword has no fast travel point so we are going to use the one nearest to it. Also as it is not on land we are going to need a flying (or swimming) mount to reach it. You can’t get to it without one of these.

Fast travel to the Marsh Island waypoint. The Oil Rig is located considerably further East than this but this is the closest we can zip to.

Using the Palworld map the co-ordinates are 608, -435. Head out in that direction and you will still not be able to see the rig until you are close because of the inclement weather surrounding it.

Tip: If you are approaching with a flying mount you will come under attack from the rig’s defenses before you even get too close. Use a swimming mount if possible.

You should be at least Level 50 before attempting to beat this stronghold.

Featured image: Palworld