Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home How to activate lying down mode on the Meta Quest 3

How to activate lying down mode on the Meta Quest 3

An AI-generated image of a woman using VR while lying down

Back in the day when VR was all Fruit Ninja and Beat Saber you only needed to lie down after you had finished playing. These days with so many easy-going VR experiences like Headspace and the chance to watch movies via apps like Bigscreen and Virtual Desktop, sometimes you might just want to Quest 3 and chill.

Until now though that has been awkward as lying down made the Quest 3 beg for you to return to your stationary boundary, got all in a funk about looking up at the ceiling, and just generally didn’t play nice horizontally.

This has all changed with the rollout of the Quest 3 V64 software update which is currently being pushed out. This brings with it a new lying down mode to solve all these problems so let’s see how we get it up and running/

How to use Quest 3 apps while lying down

First things first you need to definitely be on v64, which there is every chance you are not. My personal Quest 3 is still on V63 and no amount of checking for new software updates in Settings will kick v64 into action. If the update hasn’t been pushed to your headset yet, you are just going to have to wait.

Next, and this is the slightly odd one, some people on V64 are reporting that they still do not have lying down mode, so what is going on there who knows but it will all be fixed up soon enough we are sure.

To see if the mode is available to you and activate it if it is, pop your Quest 3 on and head to the Settings App. From here find the Experimental Settings section and in here you can see all the goodness that is available to you.

If you have access to lying down you will see the option ‘Use Apps While Lying Down”. Toggle that on and your quest will now know the difference between up and down.

Eventually, this feature will come to the main version of the software but that will be in the future, for now, this is how you turn it on and off.

What’s new in Meta Quest v64

Besides lying down mode we are going to get better quality passthrough, less grainy, more vibrant colors and we should be able to read small text on our smartphones via Passthrough which is cool.

If you are still toying with getting a Meta Quest 3 you can read all about whether we think it is worth it or not right here.

Featured Image: AI-generated in MidJourney

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An AI-generated image of a woman using VR while lying down
How to activate lying down mode on the Meta Quest 3
Paul McNally
A product image of the Apple Vision Pro, which resembles a large pair of black goggles.
Apple Vision Pro app developers are blocked from certain data, but users should be grateful
Rachael Davies
The Pimax Crystal headset
The Pimax Crystal – is it the best VR headset for sim gaming?
Paul McNally
A glamour shot of the Meta Quest 3 headset
Is the Meta Quest 3 worth it?
Paul McNally
A screenshot of Arcade Paradise VR
Arcade Paradise VR finally coming to Meta Quest this month
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Xbox Game Pass updates on a screen show off new interface
Gaming

Microsoft unveils new test user interface for Xbox Cloud Gaming
Brian-Damien Morgan48 seconds

Microsoft has shown off a new test interface for Xbox Cloud Gaming that mimics the dashboard interface of a console. Xbox Party Chat will now be available via the browser-based...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.