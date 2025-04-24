Languagesx
Home How to 3D print your casino obsession

How to 3D print your casino obsession

roulette clock

Time for something a little bit different as we mix our love for casinos with our love for technology.

Longer-time readers of Readwrite will know all about my obsession with 3D printing as a hobby, so the opportunity to mix work and play together is too good a chance to miss.

Recently, Bambu Lab’s Makerworld website has been running a Mini Casino contest where makers all over the world can add their casino-themed 3D print files for you to download and make yourself, absolutely free. So we are going to take a look at some of the best things that have appeared, ranging from useful to just fun.

You can see the contest and all the available models here, but here are some of our best choices. Many of them are multi-color prints, so they benefit greatly from a printer such as Banbu Lab’s own super-affordable A1 with its multi-color AMS system, and you can read all about that by clicking to that page.

Pocket Poker Chips

Pocket poker chips

This is an easy-to-print multi-color model from Kač4.

This set of pocket-sized poker chips is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a quick game anywhere, while traveling or during a break at work. The chips are compact, lightweight, and printable in various colors, with each color representing a different value.

Features:

  • Mini chips – perfect for pockets or backpacks
  • Colors = values – easy to identify during play
  • Stored in a recycled pill case – eco-friendly and clever
  • Great for quick games anywhere

Printing Recommendations:

  • Material: PLA
  • Layer height: 0.2 mm
  • Infill: 15 – 25%
  • Supports: Not required

Motorized Roulette Wheel

Roulette is a solid casino pastime, and this motorized 3D print of one by Shadymilkman also works without the motor, meaning you don’t have to get down and dirty with the electronics side of things. There is an in-depth guide to how to put all the parts together on the page linked above, and while it is a more advanced print than the poker chips, if you follow along, you should soon have your own fully-working wheel in front of you in no time.

The Bellagino

Bellagino

Ever wanted to own your own casino in Vegas, Trump Style? Well. Here is the Bellagino – the small-scale version of the Bellagio casino in Las Vegas, but it is more than just a desk ornament – It includes a slot machine, a roulette wheel, and a storage space for any cards, chips, or board games. To assemble, just snap all parts together following the instructions on the page.

Super Mario Slot Machine

Super Mario Slot machine

And finally the most advanced build we have here. The Mario slot machine is powered by an Arduino, and, oh come on, it’s just so cool. Full instructions can be found on the page above, along with a video of it in action, so if you are on your A game when it comes to 3D printing, let building this take up a portion of your upcoming summer.

And more…

The contest closes a day from now at the time of publication but has already had 518 casino-themed printed added to it, so be sure to have a closer look at what’s on offer, and if you have ever thought about getting into the world of 3D printing, it’s always good to start printing something you are actually interested in.

Featured image: Roulette Clock

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betmgm poker pennsylvania
Poker

BetMGM Poker unites Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan players in shared liquidity pool
Jacob Woodward1 hour

BetMGM has officially merged its online poker player pools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan, allowing players from all three states to compete together on one platform. The update goes...

