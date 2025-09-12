Home Hong Kong basketball gambling gains support from 77 councillors

Hong Kong basketball gambling gains support from 77 councillors

Hong Kong basketball gambling gains support from 77 councillors. A basketball going through a hoop with the illuminated skyscrapers of Hong Kong in the background, symbolizing the intersection of basketball and gambling culture in the city.

Hong Kong might be gearing up to change its sports gambling restrictions, as officials have endorsed a bill that could put basketball betting on the table. The Legislative Council of Hong Kong, or LegCo, gave the thumbs up as it wrestles with illegal gambling.

This move would put the Jockey Club as Hong Kong’s basketball sportsbook operator. Those who gamble through it will have a 50 percent duty charged on net stake receipts. Hong Kong’s football betting follows a similar structure.

Illegal gambling has risen in the wider Asia territory, with not only Hong Kong afflicted by it. As countries in the region typically have strict anti-gambling laws, more gamblers are turning to the ever-increasing ease of offshore operators. Some of these, like PH Love, have faked being accredited by other countries’ watchdogs.

Meanwhile, Japan and Korea, have seen a rise in high-profile gambling controversies or citizens going overboard. As the culture is quite strict, it has resulted in celebrities’ careers being affected once caught. A lot of cases involve offshore gambling to get around restrictions.

Illegal basketball gambling brings in HK$70 billion a year

Back in April, Hong Kong’s illegal gambling problem had racked up over HK$70 billion ($9.3 billion), with some putting estimates as high as HK$90 billion ($11.6 billion) on basketball alone last year.

At the time, the CEO of the Jockey Club, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, said:

“The proposal is with them, and we have to see how they want to progress it. It will be interesting.

“Now, they lead, and we can only follow because it’s a policy decision. They asked us to give them a proposal, and we did.

“It is good that it has been recognised that there is obviously a significant illegal gambling problem.”

Hong Kong councillors weigh in on the vote

Now, the council might actually let the vote through. So far, 77 different legislators have supported the bill, while two voted against and two abstained.

Speaking to RTHK, a Hong Kong-based outlet, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak said:

“And for public education on how to publicise the bad influence and effects of illegal betting and irresponsible gambling, we will launch a series of new measures, including public education and publicity measures focused on teenagers.”

An education sector representative, Chu Kwok-Keung, voted against the bill. He said:

“Over the past 20 years, we have seen a steady increase in the number of gamblers after football betting was legalised, with signs of such activities skewing towards the younger generations.

“Allowing basketball betting would simply offer another option of gambling.”

Featured image: Wikicommons, Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter standing in front of a nighttime rendering of Caesars Palace Times Square casino tower, brightly lit above Times Square.
Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment
Suswati Basu
GambleAware shares concern as gambling harm figures double. Person holding a yellow credit card and a smartphone in front of a computer setup with a colorful backlit keyboard and monitor, suggesting online payment or digital transaction activity.
GambleAware shares concern as gambling harm figures double
Suswati Basu
NFL on Fox partners with Kalshi as sports bets dominate platform. Logos of Kalshi and Fox NFL on top of yellow and black gradient background
NFL on Fox partners with Kalshi as sports bets dominate platform
Joel Loynds
PNP national headquarters. Police in Philippines raid illegal online gambling group
Police in Philippines raid illegal online gambling group
Suswati Basu
Charlie Kirk related bets scrubbed from Kalshi as Polymarket leaves them up. Image of Charlie Kirk next to logo of Kalshi on top of green background.
Charlie Kirk related bets scrubbed from Kalshi as Polymarket leaves them up
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter standing in front of a nighttime rendering of Caesars Palace Times Square casino tower, brightly lit above Times Square.
Casino

Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment
Suswati Basu26 minutes

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter stepped up as one of the biggest supporters of the Caesars Palace Times Square proposal as public hearings wrapped up Thursday (September 11). The Roc Nation founder...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software