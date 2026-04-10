Harrah’s Oklahoma is now open in Chandler, making this Caesars Entertainment’s first managed casino in the state and adding a new gaming destination through its partnership with the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma.

The doors officially opened Thursday (April 9) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, first bets and a full day of celebrations. Set along Route 66, the property introduces a Las Vegas-style gaming experience to central Oklahoma. Inside, guests will find roughly 1,000 slot machines, a dozen table games and a dedicated high-limit area. Several dining and bar options are already operating, while plans are in place to add a hotel and expand entertainment offerings later.

Leaders from both Caesars and the Iowa Tribe described the launch as more than just a casino opening, pointing to its broader impact on the local economy.

“This opening has been years in the making, and we’re so excited to be in the home stretch before opening our doors and sharing the Harrah’s experience with the community,” said Joe Scibetta, SVP and general manager of Harrah’s Oklahoma.

Today, we announce that @HarrahsOklahoma is officially open, marking the first Caesars Entertainment-managed property in the state and a new destination for tourism and entertainment in Oklahoma. Developed in partnership with the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma, the casino celebrated its… pic.twitter.com/5iQLassM7n — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) April 9, 2026

“Harrah’s Oklahoma delivers the full Caesars Entertainment experience while introducing a new destination designed to feel modern, vibrant and fun.”

The project also reflects a deeper partnership aimed at long-term growth for the tribe and nearby communities.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for the Iowa Tribe,” said Jake Keyes, Chairman of the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma. “Harrah’s Oklahoma will create employment and economic growth opportunities, support local businesses and strengthen our ability to reinvest in education, infrastructure and essential services for our people. We are proud to welcome this destination to our land and to the broader Oklahoma community.”

The economic impact of Harrah’s Oklahoma in Chandler

Hiring is already underway, with more than 300 jobs expected across gaming, hospitality, food service, security and administrative roles. Additional positions are likely as the property continues to scale up operations in the coming months.

Company officials say the casino is positioned to attract visitors from across Oklahoma and neighboring states, giving Chandler a new tourism draw tied into Caesars’ national network. Through the Caesars Rewards program, guests will be able to earn and redeem points in Oklahoma, as well as at destinations in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans.

The opening comes at a pivotal moment for Caesars, as the company continues expanding its regional footprint, despite working through recent financial pressures, including reported fourth-quarter losses tied to operational costs and restructuring efforts.

For the Iowa Tribe, however, revenue generated from the casino is expected to support public services, infrastructure and long-term community initiatives.

Featured image: Caesars Entertainment