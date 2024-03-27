Subscribe
Grok AI chatbot being rolled out for X premium users this week

black and white, side profile of Elon Musk on a black background with a large white 'X' behind. blue wires and connectivity symbols representing AI are in the background
Elon Musk will offer X premium users access to Grok AI
TL:DR

  • Grok AI to be rolled out to all premium X users.
  • Previously exclusive to Premium+ subscribers.
  • Grok AI features politically incorrect and witty personality.

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, is set to be rolled out to all premium X users starting from the end of this week.

Musk himself took to the social media platform on Tuesday (Mar. 26) to share the news, with the AI tool only previously being accessible to Premium+ subscribers who pay $168 per year for the social network.

Users can ask the chatbot any burning questions or queries and the answer can be directly posted onto X. An instructional video has been shared to give insight into how this will work and look alongside the Tesla-owner’s announcement post.

This news comes amidst an escalating rivalry with OpenAI and an ongoing lawsuit. Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, as well as others, accusing them of violating contractual commitments established during the company’s inception in 2015.

The entrepreneur helped to co-found the ChatGPT parent company but left in 2018 citing a conflict of interest with the AI in his business.

Now, his attention has turned to his startup xAI which has since developed the Grok software.

What is Grok AI?

Grok AI was introduced by Elon Musk in November 2023 and it quickly became hailed as a substitute for ChatGPT – except it’s only available via the X platform.

Unlike other artificial intelligence technology, Grok has been programmed to exhibit a politically incorrect and witty personality, drawing inspiration from conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

It has real-time knowledge of current events too, including developments in the world of AI technology. It can craft stories, summarize website content, translate language, and research and answer questions.

Historically, it’s only been available to X subscribers on the most exclusive and expensive tier. This is described as a ‘special group’ on the app website.

It’s not yet known when Grok AI will be available to everyone, with the team focusing on development throughout.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

