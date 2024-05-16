GTA 6 fans left in the dark ahead of Take Two earnings call

After rabid speculation last week that new information, possibly in the form of screenshots, was about to drop for Grand Theft Auto IV, fans have been left disappointed by a lackluster Red Dead Online announcement.

Last week, several new pages appeared on the Rockstar Games website that suggested new screenshots of the highly anticipated game would be shared. Just as quickly the pages were removed.

With the Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company) earnings call due to happen today (May 16), people were also convinced that we’d see a Grand Theft Auto VI announcement sometime in the run-up, to support the earnings call.

People have been eagerly refreshing the Rockstar X page all morning and were rewarded for their efforts with… a post about Red Dead Online (RDO). Far from excitement about the XP boost RDO players could enjoy, the replies are full of devastated GTA VI fans who were hoping for something to sustain them.

My life is ruined — GTA 6 X Media (@GTA6XMedia) May 14, 2024

“My life is ruined,” said one Grand Theft Auto IV-centered account in response to the post. “such an L,” said another. Reddit was no more thrilled. “Baited again,” complained one user.

When will Grand Theft Auto VI be released?

It isn’t all doom and gloom, however. While we don’t currently know the GTA VI release date, at the last Take-Two earnings call, a huge hint was dropped that the company was anticipating a “significant inflection point” in the 2025 fiscal year.

This has led fans to believe that sometime between April 2025 and April 2026 would be the release window for the hotly-looked-forward-to-game.

With another earnings call happening in mere hours at the time of writing, there’s a non-zero chance that another tidbit could be released, perhaps a more specific window like a quarter rather than a whole year.

For now, we’ll just have to rewatch the single GTA VI trailer we have and let our imaginations run wild as to what we can expect in the next trailer, which must surely not be too far away.

Featured image credit: Rockstar Games