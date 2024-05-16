Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home GTA 6 fans left in the dark ahead of Take Two earnings call

GTA 6 fans left in the dark ahead of Take Two earnings call

two protagonists from grand theft auto 6 sit on the bonnet of a car which has bullet holes in the side. in the background is a pink and orange landscape of a warm city at sunset. there are palm trees. at the top it says grand theft auto and at the bottom it says VI coming 2025. the rockstar logo is in the bottom right corner.

After rabid speculation last week that new information, possibly in the form of screenshots, was about to drop for Grand Theft Auto IV, fans have been left disappointed by a lackluster Red Dead Online announcement.

Last week, several new pages appeared on the Rockstar Games website that suggested new screenshots of the highly anticipated game would be shared. Just as quickly the pages were removed.

With the Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company) earnings call due to happen today (May 16), people were also convinced that we’d see a Grand Theft Auto VI announcement sometime in the run-up, to support the earnings call.

People have been eagerly refreshing the Rockstar X page all morning and were rewarded for their efforts with… a post about Red Dead Online (RDO). Far from excitement about the XP boost RDO players could enjoy, the replies are full of devastated GTA VI fans who were hoping for something to sustain them.

“My life is ruined,” said one Grand Theft Auto IV-centered account in response to the post. “such an L,” said another. Reddit was no more thrilled. “Baited again,” complained one user.

When will Grand Theft Auto VI be released?

It isn’t all doom and gloom, however. While we don’t currently know the GTA VI release date, at the last Take-Two earnings call, a huge hint was dropped that the company was anticipating a “significant inflection point” in the 2025 fiscal year.

This has led fans to believe that sometime between April 2025 and April 2026 would be the release window for the hotly-looked-forward-to-game.

With another earnings call happening in mere hours at the time of writing, there’s a non-zero chance that another tidbit could be released, perhaps a more specific window like a quarter rather than a whole year.

For now, we’ll just have to rewatch the single GTA VI trailer we have and let our imaginations run wild as to what we can expect in the next trailer, which must surely not be too far away.

Featured image credit: Rockstar Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

two protagonists from grand theft auto 6 sit on the bonnet of a car which has bullet holes in the side. in the background is a pink and orange landscape of a warm city at sunset. there are palm trees. at the top it says grand theft auto and at the bottom it says VI coming 2025. the rockstar logo is in the bottom right corner.
GTA 6 fans left in the dark ahead of Take Two earnings call
Ali Rees
An image from Diablo IV Loot Reborn
Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards rewards plus cost and Seasonal Blessings
Paul McNally
screenshot of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a 2002 game, showing the player directing a tank-like vehicle in combat, with a targeting reticle around enemy vehicles
Star Wars: The Clone Wars leaked listing hints at PS2 emulation coming to PS5
Owen Good
the three starting Pokémon from Pokémon scarlet and violet, Sprigatito, Quaxley, and Fuecoco
Does a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet painting hint at gen 10 region?
Ali Rees
Lara Croft, the eponymous tomb raider, is kneeling in the middle of the frame. her arm is wounded and she is using her teeth to tear off a bandage around it.
Xbox 360 store sees huge discounts on 60 games, here are our 4 favorites
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

two protagonists from grand theft auto 6 sit on the bonnet of a car which has bullet holes in the side. in the background is a pink and orange landscape of a warm city at sunset. there are palm trees. at the top it says grand theft auto and at the bottom it says VI coming 2025. the rockstar logo is in the bottom right corner.
Gaming

GTA 6 fans left in the dark ahead of Take Two earnings call
Ali Rees6 seconds

After rabid speculation last week that new information, possibly in the form of screenshots, was about to drop for Grand Theft Auto IV, fans have been left disappointed by a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.