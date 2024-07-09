Languagesx
Gori: Cuddly Carnage devs get censored in China for being too bloodthirsty and celebrate by encouraging gamers to give blood

Gori: Cuddly Carnage devs get censored in China for being too bloodthirsty and celebrate by encouraging gamers to give blood

Artwork from Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Nobody enjoys censorship but instead of taking it to heart and complaining about the fact that its upcoming violently cute hardcore unicorn killing game – Gori: Cuddly Carnage – has fallen foul of the censors in China and Korea, the devs decided to react in a positive way and launch a drive for gamers to give blood as a way to get themselves onto the credits of the game when it is released.

We have looked at Gori previously – mainly because it’s a bit mad and that’s what attracts our attention but this definitely makes it worth another mention.

In Gori you play a cute yet hyper-violent cat (so a cat then) butchering its way through hordes of evil unicorns and other toys. The sheer amount of blood spatter seems to have unsettled the censors so it has had to be replaced in those regions with “purple toy juice.” which the British devs at Wired Productions say is “definitely not blood recolored.”

This additional round of censorships got the teams thinking. With all the blood saved, Wired Productions and Angry Demon Studio decided to donate their blood in the UK and Sweden, in the hope of making a real-world impact and now they’re calling for players to do the same.

If you want to get involved you can do so by sharing a selfie of yourself on Instagram or X with the hashtag #GorisGotBlood and you will get to feature in the game’s credits as a Lifesaver. Pretty cool. This we like.

Those interested in donating blood in the UK can find more details at https://www.blood.co.uk. Players in Sweden can donate here: https://geblod.nu/bli-blodgivare and in the US more information is available here: https://americasblood.org

They have even doubled down with a new blood-drenched trailer for Gori which you can check out below. It’s all cartoon violence really but certain countries have been forcing devs to turn off blood in their games for decades.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 29th for $21.99, €21.99, and £17.99.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

