Subscribe
Home Google’s DeepMind launches AI soccer coach

Google’s DeepMind launches AI soccer coach

Google DeepMind's newest AI feature, TacticAI. This shows soccer players during a match being analyzed by AI.
TL:DR

  • Google DeepMind launches TacticAI, aiding soccer coaches with corner kick strategies
  • Developed in collaboration with Liverpool FC, TacticAI uses geometric deep learning
  • It predicts corner kick outcomes, analyzes past performances, and suggests tactical adjustments

Google DeepMind has officially launched a full AI system that focuses specifically on advising soccer coaches on corner kicks. TacticAI is described as being “an AI assistant for football tactics.”

Launched in collaboration with Liverpool FC, one of the best-performing teams in the UK, this is an artificial intelligence system that can provide experts with tactical insights through predictive and generative AI.

Announcing the news through a blog post on Google DeepMind yesterday (Mar. 19) the tool works by “using a geometric deep learning approach to help create more generalizable models.”

This means teams worldwide could sample alternative player setups to evaluate possible outcomes to achieve the results they’re looking for.

To benchmark TacticAI, they have a dataset of 7176 corner kicks from the 2020 to 2021 Premier League seasons which are randomly shuffled and split into a training and a test set.

When in use, the tool is built to address three core questions. These include:

  1. For a given corner kick tactical setup, what will happen? e.g., who is most likely to receive the ball, and will there be a shot attempt?
  1. Once a setup has been played, can we understand what happened? e.g., have similar tactics worked well in the past?
  1. How can we adjust the tactics to make a particular outcome happen? e.g., how should the defending players be repositioned to decrease the probability of shot attempts?

In a blind test with football experts, TacticAI’s suggestions were “indistinguishable” from real corners in previous games. When this group was asked to choose preferred tactical advice, they favored the AI’s ideas over the original 90% of the time.

Google and Liverpool FC’s multi-year partnership

Three years ago, Google announced a multi-year deal with the soccer club Liverpool F.C.

In their first joint paper from 2021, titled ‘Advancing sports analytics through AI research,’ soccer was then highlighted as being an interesting opportunity for AI. A year later, the Graph Imputer was created.

Graph Imputer showed how AI can be used with a prototype of a predictive system for downstream tasks in football analytics. The system was able to predict the movements of players off-camera when no tracking data was available.

The newly unveiled TacticAI is the third exploration into AI and sport by Google DeepMind and Liverpool FC.

Featured Image: Via Google DeepMind

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Microsoft Windows update screen
Windows 10 sees even more widgets added to its lock screen
Sophie Atkinson
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley’s long awaited update blooms
Brian-Damien Morgan
An image from Princess Peach Showtime
Nintendo may have stopped Yuzu but it can’t stop its own games leaking, as Princess Peach Showtime appears early
Paul McNally
An image of Midas in Fortnite
How to complete Fortnite’s Rise of Midas
Paul McNally
Google DeepMind's newest AI feature, TacticAI. This shows soccer players during a match being analyzed by AI.
Google’s DeepMind launches AI soccer coach
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft Windows update screen
News

Windows 10 sees even more widgets added to its lock screen
Sophie Atkinson50 mins

While Windows 11 has long been a focus of Microsoft, the software giant has started adding new widgets to the older Windows 10. In January, the updates began with KB5034203...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.