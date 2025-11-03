Google takes aim at sweepstakes games, removing ‘social’ classification

Google has reclassified sweepstakes casino games from being social games, resulting in new mandatory rules.

Sweepstakes casinos are no longer deemed as “social games” by the tech giant, leading to strict new guidelines that must be followed by operators. While social online casino games are still allowed, any games that offer prizes that have real-world value now need to follow similar rules as online gambling sites.

Specifically, in order to receive and retain Google Ads certification, operators must include a disclaimer that they are only intended for users over legal gambling age, cannot target minors with advertising, hold a valid local license in keeping with laws in the target country, include statements that they aren’t offering or promoting real money gambling and are not providing prizes of real-world value, and disclose any requirement of in-app or on-site purchases.

Ads, sites, or apps also cannot use logos, names, or any related branding associated with real-money gambling operators or companies.

“We take violations of this category very seriously and consider them egregious,” wrote Google in the updated guidelines. “If we find violations of this Social casino games policy, we will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again.”

Google’s move marks the latest obstacle for sweepstakes casinos

This is the latest blow to the sweepstakes industry, after more than five lawsuits were levelled against sweepstakes operators within 48 hours and there is pressure from tribal gaming operators to limit sweepstakes operations in California.

Following the news, Indian Gaming Association Chairman Victor Rocha wrote on X: “Excuse me while I dance on the freshly dug grave of sweepstakes gambling.”

That said, some have said the move could affect those who use Google advertising. Alex Windsor from sweepstakes review site SweepKings told ReadWrite: “The decision from Google is likely to affect a lot of operators, especially those who use paid media through Google.

“It may ultimately also impact affiliates who are using Google PPC for traffic, affecting the amount of traffic and therefore potential users for sweepstakes sites.”

With Google being the ongoing giant in the digital landscape, the decision from the tech company will severely impact sweepstakes online casinos and how they operate digitally moving forward. It also marks an attitude shift that could bleed into physical spaces moving forward, with more regulation potentially on the horizon.

UPDATE: Comments from SweepKings added on November 3, 2025.

Featured image: Google / Canva