Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Google takes aim at sweepstakes games, removing ‘social’ classification

Google takes aim at sweepstakes games, removing ‘social’ classification

A blurred roulette wheel with numbered red, black, and green pockets appears in the background, overlaid with the multicolored Google logo in sharp focus at the center. Google takes aim at sweepstakes games, removing 'social' classification

Google has reclassified sweepstakes casino games from being social games, resulting in new mandatory rules.

Sweepstakes casinos are no longer deemed as “social games” by the tech giant, leading to strict new guidelines that must be followed by operators. While social online casino games are still allowed, any games that offer prizes that have real-world value now need to follow similar rules as online gambling sites.

Specifically, in order to receive and retain Google Ads certification, operators must include a disclaimer that they are only intended for users over legal gambling age, cannot target minors with advertising, hold a valid local license in keeping with laws in the target country, include statements that they aren’t offering or promoting real money gambling and are not providing prizes of real-world value, and disclose any requirement of in-app or on-site purchases.

Ads, sites, or apps also cannot use logos, names, or any related branding associated with real-money gambling operators or companies.

A screenshot of policy guidelines explaining what qualifies as social casino games. It states that social casino games are simulated gambling-style games with no chance to win real value. A red “X” icon marks that promoting content that encourages engagement in such games, like aggregators or affiliates, is not allowed. A green check icon indicates that promoting social casino games themselves is allowed. An example below notes that sweepstake casinos are not considered social casino games.
Guidelines outlining what types of social casino game promotions are allowed and prohibited. Credit: Google

“We take violations of this category very seriously and consider them egregious,” wrote Google in the updated guidelines. “If we find violations of this Social casino games policy, we will suspend your Google Ads accounts upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to advertise with us again.”

Google’s move marks the latest obstacle for sweepstakes casinos

This is the latest blow to the sweepstakes industry, after more than five lawsuits were levelled against sweepstakes operators within 48 hours and there is pressure from tribal gaming operators to limit sweepstakes operations in California.

Following the news, Indian Gaming Association Chairman Victor Rocha wrote on X: “Excuse me while I dance on the freshly dug grave of sweepstakes gambling.”

That said, some have said the move could affect those who use Google advertising. Alex Windsor from sweepstakes review site SweepKings told ReadWrite: “The decision from Google is likely to affect a lot of operators, especially those who use paid media through Google.

“It may ultimately also impact affiliates who are using Google PPC for traffic, affecting the amount of traffic and therefore potential users for sweepstakes sites.”

With Google being the ongoing giant in the digital landscape, the decision from the tech company will severely impact sweepstakes online casinos and how they operate digitally moving forward. It also marks an attitude shift that could bleed into physical spaces moving forward, with more regulation potentially on the horizon.

UPDATE: Comments from SweepKings added on November 3, 2025.

Featured image: Google / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Image representing a Class Action Complaint / Since Tuesday (October 28), five class action lawsuits have been launched against various operators of online sweepstakes casinos.
UPDATE: Nine class action lawsuits filed against online sweepstakes casinos in 48 hours
Graeme Hanna
Sweepstakes ban would cost New York $230M annually, says SGLA. Split image showing the New York City skyline with the Empire State Building on the left, and on the right, a computer mouse beside poker chips and playing cards, symbolizing online gambling or sweepstakes gaming.
Sweepstakes ban would cost New York $230M annually, says SGLA
Suswati Basu
California Gavin Newsom in front of podium wearing suit. California Governor Newsom criticized by the SGLA for signing sweepstakes ban
SGLA criticizes California Governor Newsom for signing ‘flawed, rushed’ sweepstakes ban
Rachael Davies
SGLA urges California Governor Newsom to veto AB 831. California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a podium with a microphone, gesturing with his hand, in front of the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) logo.
SGLA urges California Governor Newsom to veto AB 831
Suswati Basu
Sweepstakes casino defenders SPGA and SGLA to merge
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Victoria Gaming Casino suspension notice posted to the front of the venue. Victoria Gate Casino suspension
Casino

Victoria Gate Casino Leeds license suspended over money laundering concerns
Rachael Davies32 minutes

Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds has been shut down after the UK Gambling Commission suspended its license. Leeds' Victoria Gate Casino was shut down on Friday (October 31), following an...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software