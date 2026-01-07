Home Google to allow limited ads for prediction markets starting January 2026

Google to allow limited ads for prediction markets starting January 2026

Google to allow limited ads for prediction markets starting January 2026. Google logo overlaid on financial charts and a world map, representing global markets and data-driven advertising policy changes.

Google has shared that it’s changing its ad policies. Starting January 21, 2026, some prediction markets will be allowed to advertise in the US.

The update is limited to federally regulated organizations, and advertisers will also need to go through a new certification process before they can run these ads.

Google to permit ads for prediction markets

Under the updated policy, Google will allow advertising for “Prediction Markets,” which it defines as “platforms that facilitate the listing of or provide customer access to Exchange-Listed Event Contracts related to economics, sports, or current events.” However, eligibility is narrowly restricted.

Under the updated policy, advertisers have to fit into one of two groups. The first group includes companies approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as Designated Contract Markets (DCMs). These are platforms whose main business is offering exchange-listed event contracts, things like markets tied to economic indicators or sports outcomes.

The second group covers brokerages that are authorized by the National Futures Association to give users access to products offered by an eligible DCM.

On top of meeting these regulatory requirements, advertisers will also need to apply for certification directly through Google before they can run ads aimed at US users. Google stressed that “all ads, products, and landing pages must comply with all local laws, financial regulations, industry standards and all other Google Ads Policies.”

The company noted that translated versions of its Advertising Policies Help Center are available for reference, but stated that “the English version is the official language used to enforce Google Ads policies.” It also included a general disclaimer that “AI can make mistakes.”

The updated guidance will be posted in the Advertising Policies Help Center and referenced across Google’s Financial Services and Gambling and Games policies. The full details are already available to preview on the Prediction Markets policy page.

Over the past few months, Google has continued to tweak its Gambling and Games policy, including reclassifying sweepstakes casino games so they’re no longer treated as social games. And as prediction markets keep gaining traction, it looks like Google is paying closer attention to that space too.

Featured image: Google / Canva

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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