Google layoffs: Hundreds of employees face job cuts

Google laid off hundreds of employees in its latest round of layoffs yesterday to cut costs.

Looking forward, Google intends to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and has cut tech jobs, in line with a rising number of layoffs across the industry. The key areas experiencing layoffs at the search giant include its core engineering division, those working on the voice-powered Google Assistant, and the hardware division responsible for products like the Pixel phone, Fitbit watches and Nest thermostat, reports the New York Times.

Several hundred people across those three areas were notified their roles had been terminated on Wednesday, January 10, according to sources from within Google.

“We’ve had to make some difficult decisions about the ongoing employment of some Google employees and we regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated,” the company told employees.

“Our members and teammates work hard every day to build great products for our users, and the company cannot continue to fire our co-workers while making billions every quarter,” the group said in a post on X

Featured image: Photo by PhotoMIX; Dall-E