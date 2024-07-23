Languagesx
Google creates AI weather simulator that measures climate change

Google creates AI weather simulator that measures climate change

A stunning cinematic scene of the Google building, where one side is enveloped in heavy rain, while the other basks in the warm glow of the setting sun. The ground is covered in pristine snow, creating a striking contrast between the elements. The sky is a vivid blend of dark clouds and vibrant oranges and reds, with a feeling of dramatic tension in the air., cinematic.
TL:DR

  • Google's AI-enhanced weather simulator accurately predicts climate change warming.
  • The NeuralGCM model uses historical data and machine learning to improve forecasts.
  • Future developments may include hurricane predictions and broader climate applications.

Google has developed an AI-enhanced weather simulator that can accurately predict warming from climate change.

A research team from the company published their findings in an article on Monday (22 July) sharing how the experimental NeuralGCM model looks at historical sea surface temperature and sea-ice concentration to determine extended climate simulations. It has also been trained on 2.8° and 1.4° deterministic models.

The simulator can do the bread and butter of a weather forecast too, as it’s been found to match or improve on existing predictions.

The hybrid model combines the strengths of traditional forecasts with machine learning and is believed to be the first of its kind to use this technology to make accurate predictions.

“It is also, to our knowledge, the first hybrid model that achieves comparable spatial bias to global cloud-resolving models, can simulate realistic tropical cyclone tracks and can run AMIP-like simulations with realistic historical temperature trends,” writes the researchers behind the project.

Google’s hybrid AI weather simulator could predict hurricanes in the future

For further climate projection, NeuralGCM will be reformulated to include other components like ocean and land and data from greenhouse gasses and aerosols.

While the current research is focused on generalizations, the team notes how the hybrid modeling approach of NeuralGCM has the “potential to transform simulation for a wide range of applications, such as materials discovery, protein folding and multiphysics engineering design.”

The model will be expanded on in the future as the researchers are working on a new feature that could generate year-ahead hurricane predictions. This would allow for greater preparation measures to be taken if extreme weather is known about with better accuracy.

In a conversation with Bloomberg UK, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University who wasn’t involved in the research, R.Saravanan called it “an important advance in atmospheric modeling and long-term weather prediction, but not necessarily a giant leap in climate prediction.”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

