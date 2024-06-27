Languagesx
Google Chrome introduces features for iOS and Android to make it easier to search on mobile

tl;dr

  • Google Chrome for mobile has been revamped to enhance browsing ease, aligning it with desktop smoothness.
  • In a June 26 update, Chrome's product manager announced five new features for Android and iOS.
  • New additions include Chrome Actions for quick access, optimized address bar, and enhanced search suggestions.

Google Chrome for mobile has had a revamp, with the team saying “looking something up on mobile should be just as smooth as if you were in front of your computer.”

In a recently published (June 26) article on the product updates section, the product manager of Chrome, Nick Kim Sexton, announced five new features that will be added to Android and iOS.

The aim is to make it easier to search from a phone or tablet, moving away from the clunkiness that can sometimes be browsing on a mobile device.

Shortcuts, sports, and suggestions amongst new Google Chrome updates

One of the first additions is the new Chrome Actions. When searching for a restaurant, for example, some shortcut buttons will appear in the search results whilst you’re typing. This includes the likes of ‘Call,’ ‘Directions,’ and ‘Reviews’ which could make it a whole lot easier to get the information you need.

This feature has already been rolled out onto Chrome for Android and will be coming to iOS later this fall.

The address bar, where the website is typed in, has been refreshed as well in line with the larger screen sizes of iPads and Android tablets. Now, when searching, the website should already be visible in the drop-down option.

More shortcut suggestions have been added too which take into account the usual words you type in to reach a website you’ve been on before. “For instance, maybe you usually type in “schedules” to see times for the City Metro because that word is a part of the site’s description,” writes Sexton.

“Thanks to this new feature, City Metro will now appear higher up in your search suggestions whenever you search “schedules.”

The trending search suggestions that are already available on Android will be coming to iOS shortly which will show trends under the address bar.

And lastly, new sports cards have been added to Chrome’s Discover Feed and are available on iOS and Android. This means you’ll get automatic updates on how your favorite team is playing if you’ve expressed an interest in them in the past.

This can be customized in the Discover Feed in the Chrome mobile app by selecting the three-dot menu.

Featured Image: Via Flickr

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

