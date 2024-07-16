Project Motor Racing: GIANTS Software adds new racing sim to its simulator stable in major partnership deal with iconic developer

This really does seem to be renaissance times for driving and flight simulators. Everybody is recognizing that the hardware is there now to create hyper-realistic experiences both in the air and on the track. Peripheral companies are getting in on the act and home simulators are being built the world over – more on that in readwrite Gaming soon.

Now, GIANTS Software, the studio behind the behemoth that is Farming Simulator and its upcoming 25 iteration has signed a deal with Straight4 to publish the ambitious race sim Project Motor Racing.

We have just got Rennsport and Assetto Corsa Evo is in the pipeline, so what’s the deal with this latest kid on the block?

Project Motor Racing is being developed by Ian Bell and his team of award-winning developers who said: “Our partnership with GIANTS is the last piece of the puzzle for the development of Project Motor Racing. “It’s fantastic news not only for our studio but the sim racing genre as a whole.

“Those who are familiar with GIANTS’ best-selling franchise will recognize why this partnership is going to refresh the sim racing genre in ways that the community is going to love.”

Bell is basically the don when it comes to recent motor racing sims, and his studio Straight4 had been working on GT Revival, which now becomes Project Motor Racing, but his other credits lie as creator of games such as GTR, GT Legends, Project CARS, Need for Speed, Shift and Test Drive

GIANTS CEO Christian Ammann said, “We are very excited about Project Motor Racing and welcome Straight4’s genre-leading talents with their decades of know-how recreating the world of adrenaline-fueled motorsports to our simulation venture,”

Bell’s Straight4 studio features many of the key talents that have shaped sim racing’s heritage for over two decades. With over 20 years’ worth of remote work experience and working from three continents, Straight4 Studios’ veteran staff have earned dozens of industry awards.

Further information on Project Motor Racing is to follow soon once the dust of the deal settles and we can’t wait to see what Ian and GIANTS can do with it.