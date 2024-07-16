Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Project Motor Racing: GIANTS Software adds new racing sim to its simulator stable in major partnership deal with iconic developer

Project Motor Racing: GIANTS Software adds new racing sim to its simulator stable in major partnership deal with iconic developer

Giants Software and Straight4 shake hands on the Project Motor Racing deal

This really does seem to be renaissance times for driving and flight simulators. Everybody is recognizing that the hardware is there now to create hyper-realistic experiences both in the air and on the track. Peripheral companies are getting in on the act and home simulators are being built the world over – more on that in readwrite Gaming soon.

Now, GIANTS Software, the studio behind the behemoth that is Farming Simulator and its upcoming 25 iteration has signed a deal with Straight4 to publish the ambitious race sim Project Motor Racing.

We have just got Rennsport and Assetto Corsa Evo is in the pipeline, so what’s the deal with this latest kid on the block?

Project Motor Racing is being developed by Ian Bell and his team of award-winning developers who said: “Our partnership with GIANTS is the last piece of the puzzle for the development of Project Motor Racing. “It’s fantastic news not only for our studio but the sim racing genre as a whole.

“Those who are familiar with GIANTS’ best-selling franchise will recognize why this partnership is going to refresh the sim racing genre in ways that the community is going to love.”

Bell is basically the don when it comes to recent motor racing sims, and his studio Straight4 had been working on GT Revival, which now becomes Project Motor Racing, but his other credits lie as creator of games such as GTR, GT Legends, Project CARS, Need for Speed, Shift and Test Drive

GIANTS CEO Christian Ammann said, “We are very excited about Project Motor Racing and welcome Straight4’s genre-leading talents with their decades of know-how recreating the world of adrenaline-fueled motorsports to our simulation venture,”

Bell’s Straight4 studio features many of the key talents that have shaped sim racing’s heritage for over two decades. With over 20 years’ worth of remote work experience and working from three continents, Straight4 Studios’ veteran staff have earned dozens of industry awards.

Further information on Project Motor Racing is to follow soon once the dust of the deal settles and we can’t wait to see what Ian and GIANTS can do with it.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

John Bercow in the House of Commons
Fallout: London adds the voice of House of Commons former Speaker John Bercow
Rachael Davies
once human gold ore
Where to find Gold Ore in Once Human
Jacob Woodward
Character artwork for Apex Legends
Apex Legends hits ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ on Steam after player backlash
Rachael Davies
A Black Myth: Wukong boss battle
Black Myth: Wukong system requirements: Can your PC run it?
Jacob Woodward
A glamour shot of the left and right Ursa Minor Airline joysticks
First look at Winwing’s Ursa Minor Airline joystick – sim pilots get ready, this is an entry-level gamechanger
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

John Bercow in the House of Commons
Gaming

Fallout: London adds the voice of House of Commons former Speaker John Bercow
Rachael Davies15 seconds

Former speaker of the United Kingdom's House of Commons, John Bercow, has been added to the Fallout: London cast. The fan-made project Fallout: London has added John Bercow and his...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.