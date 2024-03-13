GCHQ: Are you smart enough to join the UK’s cyber intelligence agency?

You can officially test if you’d make it working in the highest level of intelligence, as a top UK security agency releases a puzzle to appeal to potential recruits.

The opaquely named Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) is a subsidiary of the country’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and it acts as an intelligence and security organization responsible for providing information assurance to the government and armed forces for the United Kingdom. The U.S. equivalent is the National Security Agency (NSA).

Posting on LinkedIn for the first time, the GCHQ has asked people if they’ve ‘got what it takes to be an intelligence analyst’ as they aim to reach possible new team members.

They worked with professional Manchester-based artist Justin Eagleton to create a puzzle with a hidden message.

Within the artwork are 13 elements that represent letters of the alphabet. All you have to do is identify those letters and assemble them to find the message.

Speaking further on the social media post, the team at GCHQ explain more about the requirement of having strong lateral-thinking skills: “Problem-solving is at the heart of what we do.

“Our people tackle the most complex of challenges every day to help keep the country safe. It’s only possible by bringing together a mix of minds – people who can see things differently or think outside the box.”

GCHQ is hiring on LinkedIn

Also in their LinkedIn debut is an introductory video by director Anne Keast-Butler who expands on their day-to-day and why they’ve chosen now to join the professional networking site: “So we’re on a journey to make sure that we reach out to and connect to people who’ve never thought of working with us…

“And I hope you’ll be inspired to think about careers with us. If you like problem-solving, if you’re great in teams, if you know your tech, if you just see the bigger picture and want to make a difference. These are all skills and qualities that we look for in the people who work with us.”