Subscribe
Home GCHQ: Are you smart enough to join the UK’s cyber intelligence agency?

GCHQ: Are you smart enough to join the UK’s cyber intelligence agency?

Generated image: intelligence analysts at a cyber protection security agency look at multiple screens, their backs turned to viewer. A Union Jack Flag can be see on one screen as well as a map of the UK, cinematic
Generated image: intelligence analysts at a cyber protection security agency look at multiple screens, their backs turned to viewer. A Union Jack Flag can be see on one screen as well as a map of some kind on another
TL:DR

  • The UK security agency GCHQ releases a puzzle to attract potential recruits.
  • The puzzle contains hidden letters representing elements of the alphabet.
  • GCHQ emphasizes problem-solving abilities in their recruitment drive.

    • You can officially test if you’d make it working in the highest level of intelligence, as a top UK security agency releases a puzzle to appeal to potential recruits.

    The opaquely named Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) is a subsidiary of the country’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and it acts as an intelligence and security organization responsible for providing information assurance to the government and armed forces for the United Kingdom. The U.S. equivalent is the National Security Agency (NSA).

    Posting on LinkedIn for the first time, the GCHQ has asked people if they’ve ‘got what it takes to be an intelligence analyst’ as they aim to reach possible new team members.

    They worked with professional Manchester-based artist Justin Eagleton to create a puzzle with a hidden message.

    A complicated postcard with buildings, sky, seaside and other elements.
    A message is hidden in the puzzle image

    Within the artwork are 13 elements that represent letters of the alphabet. All you have to do is identify those letters and assemble them to find the message.

    Speaking further on the social media post, the team at GCHQ explain more about the requirement of having strong lateral-thinking skills: “Problem-solving is at the heart of what we do.

    “Our people tackle the most complex of challenges every day to help keep the country safe. It’s only possible by bringing together a mix of minds – people who can see things differently or think outside the box.”

    GCHQ is hiring on LinkedIn

    Also in their LinkedIn debut is an introductory video by director Anne Keast-Butler who expands on their day-to-day and why they’ve chosen now to join the professional networking site: “So we’re on a journey to make sure that we reach out to and connect to people who’ve never thought of working with us…

    “And I hope you’ll be inspired to think about careers with us. If you like problem-solving, if you’re great in teams, if you know your tech, if you just see the bigger picture and want to make a difference. These are all skills and qualities that we look for in the people who work with us.”

    About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

    The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

    tags
    Sophie Atkinson
    Tech Journalist

    Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

    Related News

    Generated image: intelligence analysts at a cyber protection security agency look at multiple screens, their backs turned to viewer. A Union Jack Flag can be see on one screen as well as a map of the UK, cinematic
    GCHQ: Are you smart enough to join the UK’s cyber intelligence agency?
    Sophie Atkinson
    A futuristic, high-tech digital representation of Ethereum's sharding process. The image features a central Ethereum blockchain with various branches representing different shards. Each shard radiates a different color, symbolizing the separation of workload and increased efficiency. The background is a blend of neon lights and complex algorithms, reflecting the technical and innovative nature of the blockchain.
    Ethereum’s major Dencun upgrade to go live today
    Radek Zielinski
    An image of a difitized Roger Federer and Serena Williams from Top Spin 2K25
    TOPSPIN 2K25: April release date for returning tennis sim
    Sophie Atkinson
    An image of three characters in Dragon's Dogma 2
    Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Can your PC run it?
    Paul McNally
    Caesars renews partnership with National Hockey League
    Caesars renews partnership with NHL
    Sophie Atkinson

    Most Popular Tech Stories

    Latest News

    Generated image: intelligence analysts at a cyber protection security agency look at multiple screens, their backs turned to viewer. A Union Jack Flag can be see on one screen as well as a map of the UK, cinematic
    Security

    GCHQ: Are you smart enough to join the UK's cyber intelligence agency?
    Sophie Atkinson21 seconds

    You can officially test if you’d make it working in the highest level of intelligence, as a top UK security agency releases a puzzle to appeal to potential recruits. The...

    Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

    AI
    AI
    AR / VR
    AR / VR
    Cryptocurrency
    Cryptocurrency
    Gaming
    Gaming
    Smartphone
    Smartphone
    Gambling
    Gambling
    Wearables
    Wearables
    Web
    Web

    Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

      Tech News

      Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

      In-Depth Tech Stories

      Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

      Expert Reviews

      Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.