Gameplay: Web3 Gaming Summit 2023

The Web3 Gaming Summit 2023, a groundbreaking event in the gaming industry, took place on September 11th and 12th in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel. The conference, organized by the Asia Gaming Alliance (ABGA) and DeGame, brought together more than 4,300 participants, including prominent figures, developers, investors, and enthusiasts from the worldwide Web3 gaming scene. The summit was held under the motto “New Era For Gameplay” and focused on the upcoming era of Web3 gaming.

The two-day event exposed attendees to cutting-edge panel discussions, keynote speeches, and live demonstrations showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the Web3 gaming sector. The conference aimed to provide insights into the potential growth and advancements in gaming by exploring topics such as decentralized economies, blockchain integration into gaming ecosystems, and the future of metaverse gaming.

The first day of the conference featured morning sessions centered on the Linea gaming ecosystem, led by Linea, DeGame, and Particle Network. The afternoon sessions, facilitated by the ABGA and partners, highlighted the top ten hackathon teams in the finals, presenting inventive gaming products. Attendees had the opportunity to network with industry leaders and explore innovative gaming technologies showcased in the exhibition hall. The event concluded with an enlightening panel discussion where experts shared their insights on emerging trends and challenges facing the gaming industry.

The second day of the event focused on presentations about the core goals of the Jasmy platform and game life cycles through Web3 systems. Discussion centered on making Web3 games enjoyable and competitive compared to established Web2 games and Jasmy’s commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem.

The importance of overcoming obstacles in transitioning from Web2 to Web3 gaming

Presenters addressed the advantages of multi-chain infrastructure, hyper-socialization, and increased security and efficiency in Web3 gaming. Sami Chlagou, CEO of Cross the Ages, emphasized the importance of overcoming obstacles in transitioning from Web2 to Web3 gaming to unlock the full potential of decentralized gaming platforms.

The conversations during these sessions emphasized the need for reliable game wallets, NFT standards, and engaging games to provide a seamless experience for users and promote widespread adoption of these new technologies. The conference also delved into the intricacies of genres, barriers to entry, and the rising value of digital collectibles within the gaming industry.

The Web3 Gaming Summit 2023 showcased the promising and rapidly evolving world of Web3 gaming, provided valuable insights and strategies for developers and other stakeholders, and explored the potential for innovation, growth, and advancements in this exciting sector.

Featured Image Credit: istock photo; Thank you!