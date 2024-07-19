What is a Superfecta Bet in Horse Racing?

A Superfecta is one of the most popular exotic bets in horse racing. It requires you to pick the first four horses home in a race, in the correct order. Hitting a winning Superfecta is a rare feat, even for the shrewdest of horse racing fan. However, it can yield some truly huge payouts for a relatively small investment. A Superfecta bet is one of the few horse racing bets that can yield a potentially life-changing sum of money.

“A Superfecta bet requires selecting the first four finishers in a race in the precise order to win.”

How to Bet a Superfecta

The great thing about a Superfecta is that you can make it as simple or complex as you want. A Superfecta pick as a straight wager is the cheapest option available at just 1x your stake (minimum bet $1.00), making it a good option for novices.

More experienced handicappers tend to prefer boxing up their selections, which means that they can finish in any order and increase their chances of winning. A Superfecta Box Bet with four selections carries 24 possible combinations, which means a $1 bet would cost a total of $24.

There are other options, like a Superfecta Key, Superfecta Full Wheel, and Superfecta Part Wheel, all of which allow you to combine specific combinations to fill those top four positions. So let’s show you more about horse racing betting and how to bet a Superfecta.

Superfecta Straight Wager

The Straight Superfecta bet keeps things super-simple, and inexpensive. You simply pick a horse to finish first, second, third, and fourth, and select a stake (minimum total stake usually $1). Occasionally, there may be a maximum stake but that will vary from sportsbook to sportsbook.

Remember, to win on a Superfecta Straight wager, you’ll need to be correct on all four places. If you do, you could be in line for a mega payout!

If you had placed a $1 Straight Superfecta wager on numbers 3-2-11-4 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, you would have hit a $8,254.07 payout. Not a bad day’s work by anyone’s standards!

The image below shows how a bet slip looks and how you would place one of these straight wagers.

Superfecta Box Wager

A Box allows you to select several horses to finish in the top four spots, in any order. In this scenario, your chances of success with the Superfecta horse racing bet are greater, but the total cost of the bet is greater because of the increased number of combinations. So, if you want to select four horses for a Box bet in an 8-horse race, then the total cost of betting those four runners to fill the first four places in any order, is 24x your unit stake. If you were betting a $1 stake, your $1 Superfecta box cost would be $24

With a Superfecta Box wager, the only restriction on the number of combinations you can choose is the number of runners in the race. If you want to box up six selections, for example, there are 360 possible combinations, so the bet will cost you 360x your unit stake.

No of Selections No of Bets Total Cost to a $1 Stake 4 horse Superfecta box cost 24 $24 5 horse Superfecta box cost 120 $120 6 horse Superfecta box cost 360 $360

Superfecta Key Wager

The Superfecta Key bet centers around a key horse that you think will win the race. You will then select three horses that can finish in any order behind the winner. You are not restricted to the number of place horses you can choose, but the more you choose, the greater the number of combinations, so the more expensive the bet is.

Unlike a Superfecta Box, where selections can finish in any order, the Key bet only lands if your key horse wins the race. Below, we’ve used the 2024 Kentucky Derby Superfecta result as an example.

You would have needed to have selected Mystik Dan as the key horse, with Sierra Leone, Forever Young, and Catching Freedom among your place selections. This particular Superfecta paid $8,254.07.

Mystik Dan + Sierra Leone, Forever Young, and Catching Freedom

Mystik Dan + Sierra Leone, Catching Freedom. And Forever Young

Mystik Dan + Forever Young, Sierra Leone, and Catching Freedom

Mystik Dan + Forever Young, Catching Freedom, and Sierra Leone

Mystik Dan + Catching Freedom, Forever Young, and Sierra Leone

Mystik Dan + Catching Freedon, Sierra Leone, and Forever Young

Number of Key Selections Number of Secondary Selections No of Bets Total Cost to a $1 Stake 1 3 6 $6 1 4 24 $24 1 5 60 $60 1 6 120 $120

Superfecta Full Wheel Wager

A Superfecta Full Wheel is a full-cover bet on the four horses required to fill a Superfecta. This means that all possible combinations are covered. With this bet, you select a horse to fill one specific position (usually first, but it’s not unknown for players to choose a horse they think will finish second, third, or fourth), and then multiple horses to fill the remaining positions. It’s known as ‘wheeling’ all possible combinations for those positions.

So, as an example, in a ten-horse race, you want to place a Superfecta Full Wheel bet with Horse A to win and three other horses (B, C, and D) to finish second, third, and fourth in any order. You would create a Full Wheel by selecting Horse A for the first position and then including all possible combinations of the other three horses for the remaining positions:

A with B, C, D

A with B, D, C

A with C, B, D

A with C, D, B

A with D, C, B

A with D, B, C

This full-wheel wager would cost you 6x your unit stake.

Superfecta Part Wheel Wager

A Superfecta Part Wheel wager provides more flexibility than a Full Wheel bet. In a Part Wheel, you choose one or more ‘key’ horses to finish in specific positions (e.g. first and second) and then include other horses to fill the remaining positions, in any order. This method is more cost-effective than the Full Wheel because of the fewer possible combinations.

So, if you believe horse No. 1 will win, and a combination of horses 2-8 will finish in the second, third, and fourth positions, you can do this via a Superfecta Part Wheel bet. You’ll put No. 1 first, along with combinations of the other seven horses. The below table shows you some different combinations.

So if you take the first row of the table below as an example we are betting on this basis:

Horse number 1 must win the race.

Either horse number 2 or horse number 3 must finish in second position

Either horse number 4 or horse number 5 must finish in third position

Either horse number 6, 7, or 8 must finish in fourth position.

Key 1 Key 2 Key 3 Key 4 No.Of Bets Total Stake 1 2,3 4,5 6,7,8 12 $12 1 2,3 4,5,6 6,7,8 18 $18 1 2,3,4 5,6,7 6,7,8 27 $27 1 2,3,4,5 6,7,8 6,7,8 36 $36

Why is a Superfecta Bet Called an Exotic Bet?

Exotic wagers are a group of popular horse racing wagers that are used to try and generate higher wins. There are several different types of exotic bets, along with the Superfecta, so we thought it would be a good idea to give them a mention. You can place these at many offshore sportsbooks.

Exacta – A simple racing wager that requires you to pick the two horses to finish first and second, in the exact order.

– A simple racing wager that requires you to pick the two horses to finish first and second, in the exact order. Trifecta – Slightly more difficult than the Exacta as you need to fill the first three places in the correct order.

– Slightly more difficult than the Exacta as you need to fill the first three places in the correct order. Super High 5 – Also known as a Pentafecta, you need to pick the first five home in a race, in exactly the right order. This is a bet that can pay monster dividends.

– Also known as a Pentafecta, you need to pick the first five home in a race, in exactly the right order. This is a bet that can pay monster dividends. Daily Double – A popular wager in which you need to find the winners of two consecutive races, pre-designated by the track for a particular race day.

– A popular wager in which you need to find the winners of two consecutive races, pre-designated by the track for a particular race day. Pick 3 – Correctly select the winners of three consecutive horse races

– Correctly select the winners of three consecutive horse races Pick 4 – Correctly select the winners of four consecutive horse races

– Correctly select the winners of four consecutive horse races Pick 5 – Correctly select the winners of five consecutive horse races

What Are the Best Superfecta Betting Strategies?

There is so much information to digest when assessing which horses you want to put in your Superfecta bet. Trying to find that winning combination to a big payout is not easy. In this section, we’re going to focus on some of the main factors that need considering if you want to maximize your chances of hitting that jackpot payout.

Understanding the Racecard Regular racegoers can read a racecard upside down, but if you are new to the game then you need to make time to understand the information on the racecard before making your selections. Many sportsbooks will have specific help guides for this.

How to Read Race Form and Statistics Reading race form is important but being able to read between the lines is even more crucial. Look for signs in a horse’s form that the conditions of today’s race will suit. Whether that is the distance, the track, a new headgear combination, trainer form, or something else. If a horse’s winning form is all over today’s distance and grade, and its recent runs have all been under different circumstances, a bigger performance is likely in the offing this time.

Understanding Superfecta Staking and Payouts Before placing Superfecta bets, make sure you understand what stakes are required and what the potential payouts could be. Putting the top four in the morning line odds in a box isn’t going to serve up huge Superfecta payouts and often won’t provide you with the sorts of profits you hoped for. In a race where conditions don’t favor the market leader, it can pay to box up four of his rivals, hoping the favorite bombs out completely. This will normally result in a strong dividend.

Understanding How Track Conditions Can Affect your Picks Track conditions are another important factor when making your Superfecta selections, whether it be on Turf or Dirt. Horses whose best form is on a specific type of surface, eg Fast, will often not be able to reproduce that level of form when faced with opposite conditions. Always check to see whether a horse’s optimum conditions are similar to what they face today.

Managing Your Betting Bankroll Superfecta wagers are high-risk by their very nature, so it’s important that you don’t overstake and, even worse, chase losses. Set a sensible amount aside that will cover the number of bets you want to have in any one day’s racing and don’t deviate.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta Payouts – How Much Do Superfecta Bets Pay?

The Kentucky Derby is a big race that has produced some unbelievable Kentucky Derby Superfecta payouts in recent years. If you are wondering how much does a Superfecta pay?

Here are five examples of huge winning tickets when finding the top four finishers in the correct order of finish in the Run For The Roses. These would have resulted in a life-changing payout (especially in 2005!).

Kentucky Derby Year First 4 Horses Total Return to a $1 Stake 2022 Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon, Simplification $321,500.10 2017 Always Dreaming, Lookin At Lee, Battle Of Midway, Classic Empire $75,974.50 2010 Super Saver, Ice Box, Paddy O’Prado, Make Music for Me $101,284.60 2009 West Side Bernie, Musket Man, Mr. Hot Stuff, Advice $278,503.20 2005 Giacomo, Closing Argument, Afleet Alex, Don’t Get Mad $864,253.50

Conclusion

As you can see, the rewards of Superfecta betting can be off the scale. This is why it’s such a popular wager. It’s a perfect opportunity for smaller-stakes players to win big. This is a good wager, especially in bigger-field races where the win odds of each horse are bigger.

The flip side should be fairly obvious by now. It’s an incredibly difficult bet to pull off, so should only be played to small stakes.

There is a whole range of great sportsbooks to bet on horse racing but we love BetOnline because of its dedicated Racebook, which is unrivaled in its coverage of horse racing from around the globe.

FAQs